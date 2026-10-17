Former Nairobi hospital chairman Chris Obura dies after long medical career

Dr Chris W. Obura, a veteran dentist who broke barriers as the first African doctor to treat patients at The Nairobi Hospital before rising to become its board chairman, has died, marking the end of a career that spanned public healthcare, medical education and institutional leadership.

Obura died on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with the news confirmed in a condolence statement released on Friday, October 16, by Dr Barcley Onyambu, chairman of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA) Board of Management.

Onyambu conveyed the association’s condolences on behalf of its board, management and the entire Nairobi Hospital fraternity, saying the institution had received the news with deep sadness.

"It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that, on behalf of the Board of Management of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), Management, and the entire Nairobi Hospital fraternity, I convey our deepest condolences following the passing of Dr Chris W Obura on 13th October, 2026,” the statement read.

Obura occupied a special place in the history of The Nairobi Hospital, having become the first African doctor to attend to patients at the institution. He later rose through the ranks to lead its Board of Management, taking on a key role in guiding its development.

“Dr. Chris Obura was the pioneer African doctor to care for patients at The Nairobi Hospital where he later rose to the position of Chairman of the Board of Management,” Onyambu stated.

During his tenure as chairman, Obura helped steer changes in the hospital’s governance, improve its day-to-day operations and oversee projects aimed at expanding its facilities.

The Kenya Hospital Association credited his leadership with supporting reforms that strengthened the institution’s management and helped it grow into a leading healthcare provider in Eastern and Central Africa.

“His legacy at The Nairobi Hospital shall live to serve generations of mankind,” the chairman added.

Obura’s contribution to healthcare extended well beyond his work at the hospital. His career covered dentistry, public health, medical education and corporate leadership, with roles in government, teaching and clinical practice.

He began his professional training at Makerere University before travelling to the United Kingdom for further studies. He undertook dental training at the University of London’s Guy’s Medical and Dental School and obtained the Licentiate in Dental Surgery qualification from the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

His academic and professional background is documented in ICEA Lion’s 2018 integrated report.

After returning to Kenya, Obura served as Chief Dental Officer in the Ministry of Health from 1965 to 1971. His work during that period contributed to the development of dental services in the country.

He also took up an academic role at the University of Nairobi, where he served as an honorary senior lecturer at the medical school between 1968 and 1971.

Alongside his public service and teaching responsibilities, Obura worked as a consultant dental and oral surgeon at Kenyatta National Hospital, gaining experience in both clinical care and the wider healthcare system.

His professional journey later expanded into hospital administration and corporate leadership. According to ICEA Lion’s 2018 integrated report, he chaired the Kenya Hospital Association and The Nairobi Hospital between 2002 and 2012.

The combination of his medical training, government experience and leadership roles placed him at the intersection of patient care, healthcare policy and institutional management.

His work at The Nairobi Hospital was particularly important given the institution’s place in Kenya’s private healthcare sector and its role in serving patients from across the country and the wider Eastern and Central African region.

Obura’s death comes months after The Nairobi Hospital mourned another prominent member of its medical fraternity, veteran gynaecologist Job Obwaka, who died at the age of 83.

In a statement issued on Saturday, May 2, 2026, the hospital’s Board of Management said it had received news of Obwaka’s death with profound sorrow, remembering him as an accomplished doctor and leader who had served the institution for many years.

Onyambu said Obwaka had made a lasting contribution to patient care and the hospital’s leadership.

“It is with profound sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of Job Obwaka, a distinguished member of our medical fraternity and a valued leader within The Nairobi Hospital,” the statement said.

Obura’s career, which moved from dentistry and public service to the leadership of one of the region’s leading private healthcare institutions, leaves behind a record of service in medical practice, education and hospital management.