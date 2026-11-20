National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has mourned the death of former Deputy Speaker Samuel Kipyebei Arap Ng’eny, describing him as a distinguished leader who made significant contributions to parliamentary democracy, education and public service.

In a condolence message, Wetang’ula said he learned of Ng’eny’s death with deep sorrow and extended his sympathies to the deceased’s family, relatives, friends, and residents of Aldai Constituency in Nandi County.

“On behalf of the National Assembly, and on my own behalf, I convey my heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Mama Betty Ng’eny, his children, relatives, friends, the people of Aldai, Nandi County, and the entire nation,” Wetang’ula said.

Ng’eny served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly between 1983 and 1988, having also represented Aldai Constituency as its Member of Parliament.

Wetang’ula said the former legislator served Parliament with dignity, wisdom and a firm commitment to democratic principles.

He particularly praised his leadership in the Speaker’s chair, noting that he presided over parliamentary proceedings with fairness, humility and respect for established procedures.

“As Deputy Speaker, he presided with fairness, humility and respect for procedure, earning the admiration of Members across the political divide,” he said.

Beyond his parliamentary career, Ng’eny was recognised for his contribution to education, having served as the first black Principal of Kapsabet Boys High School.

According to Wetang’ula, his leadership at the institution helped shape generations of young Kenyans, highlighting his contribution to the country’s education sector.

The former Deputy Speaker also served as a Commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Kenya, where he helped administer the country’s elections.

He also served as a Director at the Kenya Tea Development Agency, further extending his involvement in public and institutional leadership.

Wetang’ula also highlighted Ng’eny’s commitment to the Anglican Church of Kenya, where he was described as a devoted leader, as well as his standing as a respected elder in the Nandi community.

The Speaker said the country would remember him for his service in different sectors and the legacy he leaves behind.

He offered prayers for the family, particularly his widow, Mama Betty Ng’eny, asking God to give them strength and comfort as they come to terms with the loss.

“To Mama Betty and the entire family, I pray that God grants you strength, comfort and peace in this difficult moment. May you find solace in the rich legacy he leaves behind,” Wetang’ula said.

Ng’eny’s death marks the loss of a former parliamentary leader whose career spanned politics, education, electoral administration, corporate leadership and religious service.