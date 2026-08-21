Wetang’ula cautions politicians against violence ahead of 2027
The Speaker said political violence and intimidation risked denying Kenyans the freedom to campaign, associate and take part in elections without fear.
The Speaker said political violence and intimidation risked denying Kenyans the freedom to campaign, associate and take part in elections without fear.
Speaking during a consultative meeting with the newly elected leadership of the Kenya Parliamentary Journalists Association (KPJA), Wetang’ula emphasised that the media is a key stakeholder in supporting Parliament’s roles of legislation, oversight and representation.
Wetang’ula said reckless remarks from some politicians threaten to undermine the credibility and legitimacy of the IEBC.
Atwoli said any attempt to gain ground in the region ahead of the 2027 elections would be futile unless the opposition secures the support of ODM leader Raila Odinga, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.
The legislator was ordered to vacate the chamber after being spotted wearing legal attire.
“We have MPs, MCAs, governors, and women leaders all issuing bursaries, yet the money essentially comes from the same public purse,” Wetang’ula observed.