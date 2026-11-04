Oburu: I’m growing stronger, ready to return to politics

ODM leader Oburu Oginga has declared that he is ready to reclaim his place in active politics after an illness kept him away from public engagements, dismissing reports of his death that circulated during his hospital stay as claims that only strengthened his determination to recover.

The Siaya Senator said he had continued making progress since leaving hospital and was looking forward to returning to parliamentary debates and political activities, assuring supporters that his absence would not last much longer.

Oburu on Wednesday recalled how social media users had spread false reports about his death while he was receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital, saying the claims did not break his spirit but instead gave him more determination to overcome his illness.

“Those who wrote me off while I was in hospital by declaring me dead only made me stronger and more determined to fight my sickness. Here I am, recovering and growing stronger by the day,” said the Siaya Senator.

He credited God for his recovery, saying those who had prematurely declared him dead had been proved wrong.

The ODM leader admitted that his health challenges had disrupted his political schedule but maintained that he was eager to resume his duties and reconnect with the political scene.

“The sickness slowed my political activities. Very soon, I will be back, roaring in the best way I know how,” the Siaya Senator said.

He made the remarks at his Nairobi residence during a visit by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, who led a group of legislators from both Houses to check on him following his discharge from hospital.

The Senator welcomed the delegation and thanked the two Speakers and their colleagues for standing with him during his recovery, saying their decision to visit him had left him deeply moved.

“I have no words to explain my feelings after the Speakers of both Houses and fellow legislators created time to come and check on me,” he said.

Oburu also spoke of his eagerness to return to the Senate, where he said he missed taking part in debates and contributing to discussions on national issues.

He appealed to his supporters not to lose patience as he continued recovering, asking them to keep him in their prayers as he worked towards returning to his political responsibilities.

“I miss being on the floor of the House debating and roaring in the political arena. I urge my supporters to pray for me and be patient because soon I will be back,” the Senator said.

Throughout the meeting, Oburu maintained his usual light-hearted spirit, entertaining the visiting legislators with jokes and humour while reiterating his determination to make a full return to politics.

Wetang’ula and Kingi also took issue with bloggers and social media users who circulated false claims about Oburu's death when he was undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Wetang’ula said the delegation was pleased with the improvement in Oburu's health since his discharge and expressed hope that he would make a full recovery.

He nevertheless urged the Senator to avoid putting pressure on himself to resume political activities before he had completely regained his strength.

“Prioritise your health and avoid rushing back into political engagements before making a full recovery,” Wetang’ula advised, as he commended Oburu's courage and determination in confronting his medical challenge.

Kingi, meanwhile, said Oburu's absence had been felt in the Senate, particularly during debates, parliamentary proceedings and discussions on national politics.

He expressed the Senate's desire to see the Siaya Senator recover fully and return to his responsibilities, noting that his contributions and guidance were missed.

“As the Senate, we miss your contributions to proceedings and debates, as well as your guidance in national politics. We pray that you get better and resume your political duties as soon as possible,” he said.

Among the senators who accompanied the two Speakers were Chief Whip David Wakoli, Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo, William Kipsang and Daniel Maanzo.