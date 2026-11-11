Kenya braces for Global Hunger Summit as 250 MPs head to Nairobi

Kenya is preparing to host one of the largest international parliamentary gatherings on food security, with more than 250 lawmakers from over 100 countries expected in Nairobi for talks on tackling hunger and malnutrition.

The legislators will meet at Parliament Buildings on November 16 and 17 for the Third Global Parliamentary Summit against Hunger and Malnutrition, which will focus on strengthening the role of parliaments in addressing food shortages and building sustainable agricultural systems.

The conference comes as countries face mounting pressure to secure food supplies amid climate change, growing malnutrition and farming practices that threaten the long-term sustainability of food production.

In a communication to the National Assembly, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said the event would attract parliamentarians alongside representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), development partners, civil society groups, private sector players and other stakeholders.

The summit is being organised by the Parliament of Kenya in partnership with FAO and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) under the theme “Legislating for Resilient Agrifood Systems and Zero Hunger in a Changing Climate.”

Wetang’ula said the meeting would allow lawmakers to compare experiences and explore ways of using legislation and parliamentary oversight to strengthen efforts against hunger and malnutrition.

“This year's Summit seeks to strengthen parliamentary action against hunger and malnutrition and advance sustainable agrifood systems in support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” he said.

Among the key issues lined up for discussion are the right to food, access to healthy diets and the development of agricultural systems that are efficient, inclusive, sustainable and better equipped to withstand climate-related shocks.

The Speaker said the discussions would address challenges that are increasingly affecting communities and undermining efforts to improve living conditions.

“Undoubtedly, these challenges have a direct bearing on the lives and livelihoods of the people we represent,” he said.

Kenya will also use the gathering to present its agricultural policies and ongoing interventions under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), giving visiting lawmakers an opportunity to examine the country's approach to strengthening food production.

Wetang’ula said the conference would further allow Parliament to exchange ideas with other legislatures while building stronger international partnerships through parliamentary diplomacy.

President William Ruto is expected to officially open the summit on Monday, November 16, at 10am during a ceremony in the National Assembly Chamber.

Meanwhile, Wetang’ula has established a seven-member steering committee to coordinate preparations and oversee the conference.

The team comprises MPs John Mutunga (Tigania West), Martha Wangari (Gilgil), James Nyikal (Seme), Yusuf Haji (Mandera West), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), Robert Basil (Yatta) and Cynthia Muge (Nandi County).