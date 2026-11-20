The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has flagged 94 political parties, including the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Democratic Congress Party (DCP) and Third Way Alliance Kenya, for failing to meet legal requirements in their nomination rules ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a press statement dated November 20, 2026, the commission said it had completed the first review of nomination rules submitted by political parties intending to participate in the August 10, 2027, General Election.

IEBC reported that of the 105 political parties whose nomination rules it reviewed, only 11 complied with the applicable legal requirements, while the remaining 94 were required to amend their rules to address identified shortcomings.

The review followed the submission of certified nomination rules by political parties on or before November 6, 2026, in accordance with timelines communicated through the commission's gazette notices.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said the commission had communicated the outcome of the assessment to the respective political parties and provided details of the specific areas requiring amendments.

Ethekon directed the affected parties to address the identified deficiencies and resubmit their amended nomination rules within the applicable timelines.

Areas IEBC examined in nomination rules

According to the commission, the assessment examined eight key areas to determine whether political parties had put in place adequate procedures for conducting transparent, legally compliant nominations.

These included the structure and mandate of party election boards, procedures for identifying and nominating aspiring candidates, eligibility requirements for candidates and the processes governing party nominations.

The commission also assessed provisions on the nomination of party lists, mechanisms to ensure compliance with electoral laws, adherence to the Electoral Code of Conduct, and measures addressing electoral malpractice.

The assessment also covered internal party dispute resolution mechanisms, with IEBC seeking to determine whether parties had adequate procedures for handling disagreements arising during their nomination exercises.

The review was conducted under Article 88(4)(d) of the Constitution and Section 27 of the Elections Act, which require the commission to receive and examine political parties' nomination rules to ensure compliance with the law.

The commission clarified that being found non-compliant during the first review does not automatically exclude a political party from participating in the 2027 General Election.

Instead, the commission has given the affected parties an opportunity to correct the identified shortcomings and align their nomination rules with constitutional and statutory requirements.

IEBC explained that the review process was intended to ensure parties meet the legal standards governing nominations while maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and observing statutory timelines.

The commission further emphasised that political parties must provide transparent, fair, inclusive, and lawful nomination processes, including meaningful participation by women, young people, persons with disabilities, and other special interest groups.

Among the 11 parties found compliant during the first assessment were the Kenya Moja Movement Party, Wiper Patriotic Front, Jubilee Party, Safina Party, The Mwananchi Party and Liberal Democratic Party.

Others were the Grand Dream Development Party, Democratic National Alliance Party, Chama ya Mapatano of Kenya, Vision for Development Alliance and Forward Kenya Party.

The commission said it would continue engaging political parties and other stakeholders to ensure the nomination process complies with the Constitution, the Elections Act, the Political Parties Act and applicable regulations.

IEBC called on all affected parties to promptly address the identified areas of non-compliance ahead of the commencement of party nomination activities.

The review forms part of the commission's preparations for the August 10, 2027, General Election, with the electoral agency maintaining that credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful party nominations are essential to the country's electoral process.