Politics
Sonko hails rising interest in NEDP following full registration
According to Sonko, the party's offices have become increasingly busy as interest in NEDP spreads across the country.
According to Sonko, the party's offices have become increasingly busy as interest in NEDP spreads across the country.
Sandra Mbuvi, daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, has announced her bid for the Kitusuru Ward MCA seat under the National Economic Development Party (NEDP). She shared a campaign poster outlining youth, education, healthcare and leadership priorities.