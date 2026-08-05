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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Mike Sonko

Sonko questions Supreme Court's fresh advisory move on impeached leaders
Corridors of Justice

Sonko questions Supreme Court's fresh advisory move on impeached leaders

According to Sonko, the Chief Justice stated during an interview on Spice FM that once a governor is impeached, they remain impeached. He said those comments led him to formally request that she step aside from hearing his appeal because they created the appearance of bias, but the application was rejected.

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Tribunal orders KRA to lift freeze on Sonko bank accounts
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Tribunal orders KRA to lift freeze on Sonko bank accounts

The case stems from agency notices issued by the Kenya Revenue Authority targeting several of Sonko’s bank accounts in an effort to recover what it considers disputed tax obligations. Sonko challenged the move before the Tax Appeals Tribunal, arguing that the tax claims had not been fully determined and should not be enforced at that stage

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