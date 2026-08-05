Sonko hails rising interest in NEDP following full registration
According to Sonko, the party's offices have become increasingly busy as interest in NEDP spreads across the country.
According to Sonko, the party's offices have become increasingly busy as interest in NEDP spreads across the country.
Sonko said he shares the same vision with other leaders who have continued to push for what they believe are the interests of ordinary Kenyans.
A key part of his argument is a decision by the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), which he claims faulted the manner in which the Supreme Court handled his appeal against his impeachment.
According to Sonko, the Chief Justice stated during an interview on Spice FM that once a governor is impeached, they remain impeached. He said those comments led him to formally request that she step aside from hearing his appeal because they created the appearance of bias, but the application was rejected.
Sandra Mbuvi, daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, has announced her bid for the Kitusuru Ward MCA seat under the National Economic Development Party (NEDP). She shared a campaign poster outlining youth, education, healthcare and leadership priorities.
The case stems from agency notices issued by the Kenya Revenue Authority targeting several of Sonko’s bank accounts in an effort to recover what it considers disputed tax obligations. Sonko challenged the move before the Tax Appeals Tribunal, arguing that the tax claims had not been fully determined and should not be enforced at that stage
In a statement on Saturday, Sonko said he had instructed his lawyers to urgently challenge the decision, arguing that it threatens public safety in one of the country’s most sensitive zones.
Sonko said his fight against graft dates back to his days in Parliament, long before he assumed the role of Nairobi governor.
News of his death first broke on social media and was later confirmed by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who had been overseeing his treatment at a rehabilitation centre in Mombasa.
Nyakweba told the court he presided over the plea-taking of Praful Kumar Premchand Savla a hotel owner accused of offering bribes to the former governor to secure approval for a controversial construction project.
Milimani Chief Magistrate Charles Ondieki directed that a total of eleven witnesses appear in court this July to testify in support of Sonko’s defense.
Conjestina had earlier relapsed after initially recovering from her condition.