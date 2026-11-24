The Kenya Red Cross Society and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have signed a partnership to strengthen emergency medical response at football matches across the country, ensuring ambulances and trained medical teams are available whenever games are played.

The agreement signed on Tuesday between Kenya Red Cross Secretary-General Ahmed Idris and FKF President Hussein Mohammed, will see emergency response personnel placed on standby during FKF matches, while coaches and technical staff will receive medical response training to improve their ability to handle emergencies involving players and other participants.

Under the partnership, football teams will also be equipped with emergency medical kits to ensure basic medical assistance is readily available during training sessions and competitive matches.

The Kenya Red Cross announced the partnership, saying the collaboration would focus on improving player safety and strengthening emergency preparedness across football competitions.

"Kenya Red Cross and Football Kenya Federation have signed a partnership to make sure help is on hand at every FKF match. Ambulances and emergency teams will be on standby, coaches and technical staff will be trained in medical response, and teams will be equipped with emergency medical kits," the organisation said.

The arrangement is expected to improve the capacity of football officials and technical personnel to respond to medical incidents, particularly during matches where injuries and other emergencies may require immediate attention.

Having ambulances and emergency teams on standby will also provide a coordinated response system, potentially reducing delays in accessing medical assistance when incidents occur on the pitch.

The training of coaches and technical staff will complement the presence of professional emergency responders by equipping those closest to players with skills to identify emergencies and provide initial assistance before specialised medical teams take over.

The provision of emergency medical kits will further strengthen preparedness by ensuring teams have access to essential equipment when responding to injuries and other health-related incidents.

Beyond improving medical safety during football competitions, the partnership will also use the sport as a platform for youth development, social inclusion and community engagement.

The Kenya Red Cross said the collaboration would introduce youth-led grassroots programmes designed to provide young people with safe spaces to participate in sporting activities and develop positive relationships within their communities.

The programmes will seek to encourage young people to engage in constructive activities while reducing their exposure to harmful influences.

"Beyond the pitch, we will use football as a force for positive change. Through youth-led grassroots programmes, young people will find a safe space to play, belong and steer away from harmful influences, while the game brings neighbourhoods closer and strengthens community cohesion," the organisation said.

The initiative is expected to position football as more than a competitive sport by using community participation to promote social interaction, belonging and cooperation among young people.

Grassroots football programmes can also provide opportunities for young people to develop teamwork, discipline and leadership skills while creating positive relationships with their peers.

By involving young people in community-led activities, the partnership aims to strengthen local participation and encourage the use of sport as a tool for addressing social challenges.

The partnership comes amid growing recognition of the importance of medical preparedness in sporting activities, where injuries and sudden medical emergencies can occur during training and competitive events.

Football involves physical contact, intense movement and sustained exertion, making access to timely medical assistance an important component of player welfare.

The planned deployment of ambulances and emergency response teams at FKF matches is intended to ensure that players and other participants can access assistance when emergencies arise.

Training coaches and technical staff will also help strengthen the overall emergency response chain, particularly in situations where immediate action is necessary before professional responders arrive.

The collaboration brings together the Kenya Red Cross's emergency response expertise and FKF's football structures to promote safer sporting environments while extending the benefits of the game to communities.

The two organisations are expected to use the partnership to strengthen medical preparedness across football activities while expanding grassroots programmes aimed at keeping young people engaged in positive community initiatives.