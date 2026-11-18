Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has expressed disappointment following Kenya's 2-1 defeat to South Africa, while calling on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to address management challenges affecting the country's football.

Olunga said the team was disappointed that it could not reward the thousands of supporters who turned up at Nyayo National Stadium to cheer them during Tuesday night's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying encounter.

The defeat on November 17 came four days after Kenya had secured a dramatic 2-2 draw against South Africa at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, where Olunga converted a penalty before substitute Ryan Ogam scored a late equaliser.

The return fixture in Nairobi, however, produced a different outcome, with South Africa securing all three points after Relebohile Mofokeng scored twice in the second half.

Mofokeng opened the scoring in the 68th minute after capitalising on a defensive mistake before doubling South Africa's advantage in the 86th minute.

Kenya responded through Mohammed Bajaber, who pulled one back in the 88th minute, but the hosts could not find another goal to rescue a point.

Reacting to the result, Olunga apologised to supporters for failing to deliver the victory they had hoped for, while appreciating their backing throughout the encounter.

"Not the result we wanted after falling 2–1 to South Africa, and it hurts that we couldn’t reward the incredible crowd that turned out in huge numbers to back us. To every Kenyan who showed up and supported us from start to finish—thank you. Your energy means everything to this team, and we promise to keep working to give you better results in the long run," Olunga said.

The defeat also denied Kenya an opportunity to register their first victory in the Group D qualifying campaign, leaving them third in the standings with two points from four matches.

South Africa moved to the top of the group with 10 points, one ahead of Guinea, who have nine points, while Eritrea remain bottom with one point.

Despite the disappointing result, Kenya have already secured qualification for the 2027 AFCON finals by virtue of being co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Olunga also celebrated a significant personal milestone during the November double-header, becoming Kenya's joint all-time leading scorer with 35 international goals.

The striker reached the landmark after converting a penalty against South Africa in the first leg in Johannesburg, drawing level with former Harambee Stars forward William Ouma.

Reflecting on the achievement, Olunga dedicated the milestone to the people who have supported his international career.

"On a personal note, I am deeply humbled and proud to become Kenya’s all-time joint top scorer with 35 international goals. This milestone belongs to everyone—my teammates, coaches, family, and fans—who made this journey possible in one way or another," he said.

However, the Al Duhail striker used his message to raise concerns about the state of football administration in Kenya, arguing that problems away from the pitch were affecting the national team's progress.

He called on FKF to address its internal challenges and improve the management and structure of the game as the country prepares for the continental tournament.

"At the same time, if we truly want Kenyan football to progress, the federation must put its house in order. Off-pitch issues are directly affecting our game, and we all hope to see better management and structure in the coming year. Kenyan football deserves nothing less," Olunga added.

His remarks come as Kenyan football faces growing expectations to strengthen its administration, improve the national team's competitiveness and prepare adequately for the 2027 continental tournament.

Kenya will turn their attention to the remaining two rounds of the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign, scheduled for the March 2027 international window.

Although the Stars have already qualified as co-hosts, the remaining fixtures will provide an opportunity for coach Benni McCarthy to assess his squad and address weaknesses exposed during the matches against South Africa.

The team will also need to improve its defensive organisation after conceding four goals across the two November encounters against Bafana Bafana.

The 2027 AFCON tournament will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, with the three East African nations preparing to stage the continent's biggest football competition.

Olunga's appeal for better football management therefore adds to the debate over what needs to change before Kenya welcomes Africa's leading national teams.

For the Harambee Stars captain, the priority is not only to improve results on the pitch but also to ensure that the country's football administration provides the necessary foundation for long-term progress.