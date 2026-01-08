Sports
Olunga assist ends Al Arabi win drought
Michael Olunga set up the winner as Al Arabi beat Al Wakra 1-0 at Al Janoub Stadium, ending a month without victory and lifting the QSL side to fifth place on 20 points.
Michael Olunga set up the winner as Al Arabi beat Al Wakra 1-0 at Al Janoub Stadium, ending a month without victory and lifting the QSL side to fifth place on 20 points.
"We will test the three players before the match because they arrived here in camp carrying knocks. We will assess them and make a decision by kick off, McCarthy said prior to departure from Nairobi for Bujumbura.
Olunga and Al Duhail announced in separate statements on Thursday evening that they would be parting ways at the end of this just-ended season.
Qatari based striker and talisman Michael Olunga has been named in the provisional Harambee Stars squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.