Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has lifted the lid on operational challenges within the national football team, accusing the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) of failing to provide players and technical staff with adequate working conditions.

In a statement addressed to Kenyan supporters on Friday, McCarthy revealed that players had been owed money by the federation, while members of his technical bench had gone several months without receiving their salaries.

The South African tactician also raised concerns over accommodation, meals and transportation arrangements, arguing that the challenges had undermined the team's preparations despite his players' commitment on the pitch.

His revelations come after Harambee Stars faced South Africa in two international matches, with McCarthy maintaining that the team demonstrated considerable determination despite the difficult circumstances surrounding their preparations.

The coach acknowledged that Kenya conceded unfortunate goals following individual mistakes but insisted that his players competed well against a considerably stronger opponent.

Harambee Stars players. — Harambee Stars

"Over two games, home and away, our players competed very well against a South African side ranked 67 places above us in the FIFA rankings, a side that reached the last 32 of the World Cup only a few months ago," he said.

"Some individual errors led to us conceding unfortunate goals, and it is my responsibility to work on those with the players. But I was proud of the desire they showed to try win and the way they kept fighting to the final whistle in both matches."

McCarthy's comments offered a defence of his squad amid criticism over the team's performances, while acknowledging that technical improvements were necessary.

However, he argued that the federation's administrative shortcomings had made it difficult for his technical team to prepare the players adequately.

According to the coach, the situation involving players' unpaid allowances and salaries had escalated to a point where they nearly went on strike before eventually receiving their money.

He further disclosed that the technical staff had experienced prolonged delays in salary payments, creating uncertainty around the team's working arrangements.

Other logistical challenges included the inability of the entire squad to travel together from Johannesburg to Nairobi after the first leg of their matches against South Africa.

The Coach also questioned the quality of accommodation provided to the players, saying the meals did not always meet the required nutritional standards.

He cited an incident during the latest training camp when the team had no functioning bus to transport players back to their hotel after training.

"I raise these issues because part of my job is to speak up for the players. I want them to thrive, not just survive. When a player is called up for Kenya, he should know he will eat correctly, rest properly, travel with his teammates and receive what he is owed. That's not a big ask," he stated.

The revelations place FKF's management and administration under renewed scrutiny, particularly as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Harambee Stars players at the JKIA heading to the Ivory Coast on Tuesday, March 18. PHOTO/Harambee Stars X

Despite the concerns, McCarthy expressed willingness to work with the federation to address the challenges and improve the team's preparations for the continental tournament.

He explained that Kenya's automatic qualification as co-hosts provided an opportunity to experiment with different tactical approaches, assess players in various formations and compete against some of Africa's strongest teams.

The coach also defended his technical team against allegations surrounding goalkeeping coach Moneeb Josephs, who was accused of making a racist remark to a content creator.

McCarthy said Josephs had denied the allegations and that he stood by him, adding that players who were on the bench had publicly disputed the content creator's account.

He cautioned against what he described as irresponsible reporting, insisting that allegations of racism should be handled with seriousness and supported by credible accounts.

McCarthy also apologised for his reaction after the final whistle in the recent match, acknowledging that some of his comments had not come across as intended.

He maintained that supporters were entitled to question his team selection, tactics and results, promising to listen to fair criticism.

"Judge us when the dust has settled at AFCON 2027. I believe this team will make you proud," he said.

The coach's statement comes at a critical moment for Kenyan football, with the national team enjoying the advantage of automatic qualification for the 2027 continental showpiece but facing questions over whether FKF can provide the institutional and logistical support required to prepare a competitive squad.