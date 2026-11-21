Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Head of Communications, Media, and Public Relations Jeff Kinyanjui has criticised Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy over his public comments on the team's performance and challenges surrounding payments and preparations.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Saturday, Kinyanjui said McCarthy's recent response to criticism appeared to divert attention from earlier remarks that had attracted widespread public and political reaction.

“He was really just trying to deflect from that because those comments went viral and have been picked up even by parliamentarians,” Kinyanjui said, adding that the remarks were made during a live press conference and not off the record.

McCarthy had on Friday raised concerns over operational challenges within the national team, accusing FKF of failing to provide players and technical staff with adequate working conditions.

In a statement addressed to Kenyan supporters, the South African tactician revealed that players were owed money by the federation, while members of his technical bench had gone several months without receiving their salaries.

He also cited challenges involving accommodation, meals and transportation, saying the difficulties had affected the team's preparations despite the players' commitment on the pitch.

His remarks came after Harambee Stars faced South Africa in two AFCON qualifiers against South Africa, with the coach maintaining that his players had shown determination despite the challenges.

Responding to concerns over payments, Kinyanjui said McCarthy's salary and allowances are paid by the government, although FKF has a responsibility to lobby for timely disbursement.

“His salary is paid by the government,” Kinyanjui said, adding that the coach's November salary had been paid in advance, although some allowances may have been delayed.

He noted that delays in the payment of allowances were not unique to football.

On whether McCarthy's contract contains performance-related conditions, Kinyanjui said he was not familiar with its specific provisions.

“I’ll be lying if I say yes or no because I don’t have the particulars of his contract,” he said.

He confirmed that the coach's contract runs until after the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations but could not establish whether it includes specific performance targets.

Kinyanjui further questioned some of McCarthy's public remarks, including comments about sleeping comfortably while critics were struggling to terms with Harambee Stars poor performance and a reported statement that Kenya could not win the Africa Cup of Nations regardless of the support provided.

He said such comments had failed to inspire confidence, particularly as the national team continued to face criticism over its results.

Kinyanjui also acknowledged the pressure facing FKF to fire the South African, saying public questions about McCarthy's performance were difficult to ignore.

"I would be lying if I sat here and said there is no pressure, specifically because of the comments he's made vis-à-vis the performance of the team during his reign," he said.