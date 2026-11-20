Darajani Gogo Football Club has agreed to allow the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Super League to proceed for the 2026/2027 season, following a consent-seeking to-vary orders issued by the High Court on October 23, 2026.

The agreement, filed before the High Court in Machakos, will allow other participating clubs to begin the new campaign while preserving Darajani Gogo's position as a member of the second-tier league pending the determination of its substantive application.

In the consent dated November 19, 2026, the parties agreed that the existing suspension of the league's commencement should be discharged in respect of all other participating teams.

However, the agreement provides that Darajani Gogo's position in the competition must remain protected until the court determines the underlying dispute.

"That the ex parte orders of the court issued on the 23rd October 2026 be and are hereby varied to the extent that the stay of the commencement of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Super League for the 2026 to 2027 season is discharged as against all the other participating clubs in the said league provided always that the position of the applicant, Darajani Gogo Football Club as a member of the said National Super League shall be preserved until the substantive application herein is heard and determined." The consent stated.

The agreement further guarantees that the club will not be relegated from the National Super League while the case remains unresolved.

Its participation in the competition, however, will depend on the outcome of the substantive application before the court.

"That for the avoidance of doubt, the applicant, Darajani Gogo Football Club, shall not be relegated from the FKF National Super League but its participation therein shall abide the hearing and determination of the substantive application herein."

The arrangement effectively separates the club's dispute from the immediate commencement of the league, allowing the other teams to proceed without waiting for the conclusion of the legal proceedings.

The parties also agreed to seek expedited directions from the court to ensure the substantive application is heard and determined within the shortest time possible.

This is intended to prevent Darajani Gogo from suffering prejudice as the other clubs resume preparations and participate in the competition.

"That to ensure that no prejudice is suffered by the applicant, parties shall take such directions from the court as will ensure that the substantive application herein is heard and disposed off within the shortest time possible."

The agreement also clarifies that allowing the league to proceed does not amount to an admission of liability by either party.

Instead, the parties said the arrangement was reached in good faith to facilitate football activities while protecting the applicant's position until the legal dispute is resolved.

The consent provides: "That for the avoidance of doubt, this variation of the Stay Orders made on the 23rd October 2026 as against ALL the other participating teams in the FKF National Super League season of 2026-2027, does not constitute an admission of liability on the part of either party and the same is made purely in good faith to facilitate the development of football in Kenya and facilitate the commencement of the Football Kenya Federation National Super League (NSL), for the season 2026-2027 whilst preserving the status of the applicant as a member of the said National Super League, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application herein."

The parties further agreed that there would be no orders as to costs.

The consent was presented through Silk Advocates, representing Darajani Gogo Football Club, and MKN & Company Advocates, representing the Football Kenya Federation.

In a letter dated November 19, 2026, Silk Advocates asked the Deputy Registrar of the Judicial Review Division at the Machakos Law Courts to adopt the agreement as an order of the court.

"Please find herewith a consent by the parties herein varying the orders of the Honourable Court issued on 23rd October, 2026. We would be most grateful if the same can be adopted as an order of the Court." The letter stated.

The advocates also requested expedited assistance in processing the consent.

The proposed variation now provides a pathway for the National Super League to proceed for the other participating clubs without compromising Darajani Gogo's position in the competition.

The substantive application remains pending before the High Court, with the club's status and participation subject to the eventual determination of the case.