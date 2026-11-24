Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered an intelligence-led security operation to recover illegal firearms following deadly inter-communal clashes along the Isiolo-Garissa border that left people dead and property destroyed.

The operation will target the circulation of illicit weapons, while security agencies have been directed to strengthen their presence, review existing deployments and pursue individuals responsible for the violence.

Murkomen announced the measures on Tuesday, following a consultative meeting with leaders from Isiolo and Garissa counties to assess the security situation, identify gaps and establish interventions to prevent further hostilities.

The latest clashes have raised concerns over the security of communities living along the two counties, which have historically maintained social, cultural and economic ties through trade, shared natural resources and traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms.

The violence has disrupted the longstanding relationship between neighbouring communities, prompting the government to pursue both security interventions and dialogue to restore peaceful coexistence.

Murkomen condemned the killings and expressed condolences to families who lost their loved ones, assuring residents that those responsible would face justice.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen during a consultative meeting with leaders from Garissa and Isiolo counties on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. — MINA

"We deeply regret the recent flare-up of tension that led to loss of lives and destruction of property. We condemn the senseless killings and express our heartfelt condolences to the families and communities who lost their loved ones in the ensuing inter-communal violence," Murkomen said.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has been directed to plan and roll out an intensive, intelligence-led operation to recover illegal firearms in the two counties.

He will also conduct a comprehensive assessment of security deployment in Isiolo and Garissa, including repositioning existing security installations and increasing police personnel in areas affected by the violence.

The government will further assess the mobility requirements of security officers operating in the region and prioritise the two counties during the forthcoming allocation of police motor vehicles.

The National Police Service will also review the strength and operations of National Police Reservists (NPR) in both counties as part of efforts to improve security management.

Under the resolutions, reservists will undergo vetting and retraining, while those found to be misusing their firearms will be replaced.

The government also plans to strengthen and provide additional resources to peace committees operating within the affected communities.

These committees will be supported through a framework for sharing natural resources between the communities, with the aim of addressing disagreements that could trigger further confrontations.

Murkomen said the communities had historically maintained peaceful relations through shared economic activities, cultural connections and established traditional mechanisms for resolving disputes.

"Communities living along the Isiolo-Garissa border have historically lived in peace and harmony and share long-standing socio-cultural ties. They share natural resources, trade with each other and have established traditional mechanisms for resolving disputes," he said.

Beyond the security operation, the government has identified poor communication networks and inadequate road infrastructure as challenges requiring attention in the affected region.

The CS disclosed that the government would engage telecommunications companies to improve mobile network coverage, enabling residents and security personnel to communicate more effectively.

The administration will also fast-track the allocation of funds for constructing security roads to improve access for officers deployed along the border and facilitate quicker responses to security emergencies.

Additionally, immediate peace meetings will be organised within the affected communities to encourage dialogue and prevent further escalation.

A security team led by Murkomen will subsequently visit the region to assess the implementation of the agreed interventions and establish whether the measures are restoring stability.

The Interior CS urged residents to remain calm as security agencies implement the resolutions, while calling on political, religious and community leaders to promote peaceful coexistence.

The consultative meeting brought together senior government officials, elected leaders, elders and religious representatives from the two counties to coordinate the response.

Those present included Principal Secretary for Internal Security Raymond Omollo, Inspector General Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat and Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli.

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama and Isiolo Deputy Governor James Lowasa also attended the meeting.

Other leaders included Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, Garissa Senator Abdul Haji, Isiolo Woman Representative Mumina Bonaya and Garissa Woman Representative Amina Siyad.

Lagdera MP Abdikadir Hussein and Isiolo South MP Mohamed Tubi were also present, alongside Members of County Assemblies, elders and religious leaders.

The government is seeking to combine increased security operations, improved infrastructure and community-led conflict-resolution mechanisms to address the tensions and prevent further loss of lives along the Isiolo-Garissa border.