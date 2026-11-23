Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed security agencies to crack down on politicians accused of promoting ethnic hostility, warning that those found inciting violence will face arrest and prosecution.

Murkomen said political leaders must not exploit differences among communities to gain support, insisting that the government would take action against anyone whose remarks or activities threaten peaceful coexistence.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service in Marioshoni, Molo Constituency, Nakuru County, on Sunday, November 22, 2026, the CS called on the County Commissioner and County Police Commander to closely monitor political activities and take action against individuals promoting ethnic divisions.

He warned against campaigns that encourage communities to turn against one another, saying political competition should not be used to fuel hatred among Kenyans.

“We cannot allow politics in Nakuru or anywhere in Kenya that pits one brother against another, promotes tribalism or spreads hatred,” Murkomen said.

The Interior CS specifically warned politicians seeking elective positions and those already holding public office that they would not be exempt from legal action if they engaged in incitement.

“Any political leader, any aspirant or any office holder who incites violence between communities or campaigns on the differences between communities must be arrested, taken to court and face the full force of the law,” he stated.

Murkomen maintained that no political leader would be allowed to use their position or influence to promote hostility, adding that security agencies had a responsibility to ensure political activities did not threaten public safety.

He further cautioned politicians against mobilising supporters along ethnic lines, warning that such rhetoric could undermine relations between communities and create unnecessary tensions.

The CS's remarks come as political mobilisation gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election, with leaders increasingly positioning themselves and their supporters for the contest.

He reiterated that the law would apply equally to first-time candidates and serving public officials, warning that anyone attempting to divide residents through inflammatory political messaging would be held accountable.

Murkomen urged leaders to focus their campaigns on issues affecting Kenyans rather than exploiting ethnic differences, saying the government would remain firm in protecting national cohesion and maintaining peace ahead of the next general election.