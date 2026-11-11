CS Murkomen orders police to flush out goons from Ruiru Estates

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed police to remove all illegal occupants from Two Rivers Crescent and Imani Estates in Mukuyu, Ruiru, Kiambu County, following complaints over land-related security challenges.

Murkomen ordered the Inspector General of Police to ensure that individuals allegedly involved in criminal activities in the two estates are removed, warning that the government would not tolerate lawlessness.

“I have directed the IG to ensure that all goons are removed from Two Rivers Crescent and Imani Estates,” the CS said.

He also warned individuals misusing firearms that they risk having their weapons withdrawn and facing criminal charges, including those holding valid firearm licences.

Murkomen directed security agencies to establish the identities of individuals allegedly using firearms in the disputed areas and ensure that appropriate legal procedures are followed.

“All of you should find and establish those who are using firearms here. If they’re licensed gun holders, due process should be followed to withdraw,” he said.

The CS further cautioned police officers against neglecting their responsibilities, warning that those found to have abdicated duty in handling the dispute would face disciplinary action.

He said the government would strengthen security operations in the populous constituency by increasing the number of police officers and enhancing patrols in the affected estates.

As part of the measures, Murkomen announced that Ruiru Police Station would receive an additional vehicle to improve police mobility and response to security incidents.

The Cabinet Secretary spoke on Wednesday in Mukuyu, Ruiru, after meeting representatives of Two Rivers Crescent and Imani Estates to listen to their concerns over land-related security challenges.

The meeting provided an opportunity for residents to raise issues affecting security in the two neighbourhoods, prompting the CS to issue directives aimed at restoring order.

Murkomen said the government would take action against individuals found engaging in criminal activities and officers who fail to discharge their responsibilities in maintaining law and order.

The warning on firearms also signals increased scrutiny of licensed gun holders suspected of using their weapons unlawfully, with the CS insisting that the law would be applied through the established procedures.

The government has pledged to enhance police presence in the area through additional personnel, regular patrols and improved transport capacity for officers attached to Ruiru Police Station.

The meeting was attended by Ruiru MP Simon Kingara, Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli and Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director Mohamed Amin.

Also present were Principal Administrative Secretary Beverly Opwora, Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha and other senior government officials.

The directives come amid security concerns raised by residents of the two estates over land-related disputes, with the government promising intervention through strengthened policing and enforcement of the law.