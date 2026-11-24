The Council of Governors has been put on a seven-day deadline to conclude and sign a Collective Bargaining Agreement with nurses, with the union warning that failure to act could reignite industrial action across county health facilities.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) accused the governors’ secretariat of dragging out the agreement despite previous commitments made during negotiations, demanding that the two sides move to the signing stage without further delay.

In a letter dated November 23 and received by the Council of Governors on November 24, KNUNM Secretary General Seth Panyako called on the governors to arrange a signing ceremony within a week, warning that the union would not tolerate further delays.

The union said it would resort to legal measures to defend its members’ interests and sustain industrial action until the negotiated agreement was signed.

“In the foregoing and in the prevailing circumstances, we have been left with no option but to DEMAND, which we hereby do, that you invite us for a signing ceremony within SEVEN (7) DAYS of this letter,” Panyako stated.

The standoff is linked to a Return to Work Agreement (RTWA) previously reached between the union and the Council of Governors, which represents Kenya’s 47 county governments.

Negotiations stalled for 30 days

KNUNM said the Return to Work Agreement set a 45-day window within which negotiations on the CBA were to be completed.

At a meeting held on October 23, 2026, the union and the governors reportedly agreed that the Council of Governors’ secretariat would circulate the negotiated document to county governments for consideration and input.

The agreement was then expected to be signed by both parties before being forwarded to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for a Letter of No Objection.

However, the union claims the process has remained unresolved for 30 days, despite repeated calls and reminders to the governors’ secretariat.

“It is 30 days down the line and despite our numerous telephone calls and reminders, you have ignored and/or neglected our effort to have this CBA for nurses signed,” the union complained.

Panyako faulted the governors’ secretariat for failing to respond to the union's efforts to secure the signing of the agreement, insisting that the delay had left the union with little room to pursue other options.

KNUNM warned that failure to meet the seven-day deadline could trigger another confrontation with county governments, although it did not announce a specific date for fresh industrial action.

The union maintained that it was ready to take all lawful steps necessary to protect its members’ rights and interests if the agreement remained unsigned.