DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has handed Nyandarua Senator John Methu responsibility for leading nationwide grassroots mobilisation and opening party offices as he shifts focus to preparations for the 2027 General Election primaries.

Gachagua announced the changes on Tuesday after welcoming Methu back to his duties as the party’s secretary general-designate following a two-week break.

The two met at Gachagua’s Wamunyoro home in Nyeri, where the former Deputy President briefed the senator on upcoming party activities and outlined his new responsibilities.

Under the arrangement, Methu will coordinate the opening of Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) offices across the country and lead efforts to strengthen its grassroots structures.

The move is expected to allow Gachagua to concentrate on organising the party’s primaries and preparing its candidates for the next general election.

“This morning, I have welcomed Senator John Methu back to duty after a two-week rest. I have briefed him on the activities ahead,” Gachagua said.

“Moving forward, the SG-designate will lead the team in officially opening all DCP party offices and driving grassroots political mobilisation, allowing me to focus on preparing for the party primaries.”

Methu’s return comes as Gachagua steps up efforts to expand the party beyond its traditional Mt Kenya support base through political consultations and recruitment of leaders from other regions.

During the senator’s absence, Gachagua held meetings with delegations from different parts of the country, including Kiharu and Gilgil, as he continued building the party’s national presence.

Several politicians who have defected from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have also joined DCP. They include Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani, Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe and Nyeri MP Rahab Mukami.

Gachagua also indicated that the party would maintain an intensive political schedule through the festive season, with limited time set aside for Christmas celebrations.

“Senator Methu, myself and our team will have no time for a Christmas break, except on 25th and 26th December. The task ahead, to liberate our country from agents of corruption and impunity, leaves us no room for luxury,” he said.

He asked their families to accommodate the demanding schedule, promising to compensate for the missed celebrations after the 2027 elections.

“My assurance is that, in December 2027, we will celebrate Christmas together and make up for the one we miss,” Gachagua said.