The State Department for Public Health is seeking Sh106 billion for the 2027/28 financial year, warning that the Sh56 billion proposed by the National Treasury is insufficient to sustain key health programmes and strengthen the country's disease prevention and response systems.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni told the National Assembly Committee on Health that the department faces a Sh50 billion funding gap, which could undermine the implementation of essential programmes, including primary healthcare, disease surveillance, emergency response and clinical waste management.

Appearing before the committee to present the department's proposals under the 2027/28 Budget Policy Statement, Muthoni outlined several priority areas that require additional funding to improve public health services and strengthen preparedness against health emergencies.

Among the programmes facing funding constraints is the establishment of primary care networks, which are intended to strengthen access to healthcare services. The department also wants to operationalise emergency operations centres across counties and improve clinical waste management, but says the proposed budget may not adequately support these initiatives.

The PS further identified the recruitment of additional healthcare workers as a priority, particularly to boost disease surveillance at the country's border points, which remain vulnerable to imported infectious diseases.

She warned that inadequate staffing and funding could weaken the country's ability to monitor, detect and respond to health threats, particularly those originating from outside Kenya.

The department's budget concerns were compounded by complaints over delays in the disbursement of funds by the National Treasury, with Muthoni pointing to late releases as another obstacle to the implementation of planned programmes.

The concerns sparked debate among committee members, who questioned the Treasury's handling of budgetary releases and expressed frustration over the gap between approved allocations and actual funds reaching government departments.

The lawmakers argued that delayed disbursements undermine planning and execution of programmes, leaving departments struggling to meet their commitments despite having budgetary allocations approved.

The State Department's request for Sh106 billion against the proposed Sh56 billion allocation leaves it with just over half of the funding it says is required to implement its planned activities in the next financial year.

The committee is reviewing the department's proposals as Parliament considers funding priorities across government ahead of the 2027/28 financial year.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Deputy President has also faced questions from lawmakers over the growing accumulation of pending bills, with MPs seeking clarification on unpaid obligations and differing expenditure figures presented by government agencies.

The National Assembly Administration and Internal Security Committee raised the concerns during a separate meeting on Tuesday, as it examined the office's proposals under the 2027 Budget Policy Statement.

Members questioned whether the outstanding bills reflected spending commitments made without sufficient budgetary provision, demanding a reconciliation of the figures and a detailed explanation of the debts.

The committee called for greater clarity on the outstanding obligations, raising concerns over how the pending bills had accumulated and the financial commitments facing the Office of the Deputy President.