The National Treasury has clarified that the Sh233.4 billion in external loan agreements signed between May and August 2026 does not represent an equivalent increase in Kenya's outstanding public debt.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 23, 2026, the Treasury said the amount represented contractual commitments under seven external loan agreements signed between May 1 and August 31, 2026, rather than money the government had already received.

The clarification followed a local newspaper article published on the same day titled 'Foreign debt up by Sh233bn in 4 months', which reported an increase in Kenya's external debt over the four-month period.

The Treasury said it had disbursed Sh95.7 billion by the time its report was submitted to Parliament, while the remaining Sh137.7 billion was yet to be released.

According to the statement, only two of the seven loan agreements had been disbursed, comprising Sh44.1 billion from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and Sh51.6 billion from the International Development Association (IDA).

The Treasury said it would draw the remaining funds progressively, depending on project requirements, fulfilment of conditions, and implementation schedules, which could extend over several years.

"The Sh233.4 billion represents the total value of seven external loan agreements signed between 1st May and 31 August 2026. These are contractual commitments by lenders to provide financing, subject to the applicable conditions and disbursement arrangements. They do not represent funds already received by the Government or an equivalent increase in outstanding public debt," the statement read.

The government also disputed calculations suggesting that the agreements translated into an average debt increase of approximately Sh58 billion monthly or nearly Sh2 billion daily.

It argued that the calculations incorrectly assumed that the entire value of the signed agreements had been disbursed during the reporting period.

The Treasury explained that changes in the outstanding public debt stock are determined by actual loan disbursements, principal repayments, exchange-rate movements and other relevant adjustments.

It further disclosed that Kenya repaid Sh89.97 billion in maturing external loans during the same four-month period, which it said should be considered when assessing the country's debt position.

On the classification of lenders, the Treasury rejected the description of the agreements as loans from multilateral and commercial creditors.

It said six agreements were signed with multilateral development institutions, including the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank, while the seventh was a bilateral concessional loan from Denmark.

The government maintained that none of the seven agreements involved commercial lenders.

It added that Sh132.9 billion, representing about 57 per cent of the total agreements, came from the World Bank's IDA, which provides concessional financing to eligible countries.

According to the Treasury, the IDA loans carry an annual interest rate of 1.5 per cent, alongside a small basis adjustment, and offer approximately five years of grace before principal repayments begin. Their repayment schedules extend to 2050 and 2051.

The statement also addressed concerns over cumulative government borrowing, arguing that gross borrowing should be distinguished from net financing because some funds are raised to refinance existing obligations.

It cited the February 2026 issuance of a USD2.25 billion international sovereign bond, whose proceeds included approximately USD443.7 million (Sh57.6 billion) used to retire existing, more expensive debt ahead of maturity.

The Treasury further reported improvements in Kenya's debt portfolio between June 2025 and June 2026. The proportion of public debt denominated in foreign currencies declined from 47 per cent to 44.6 per cent, while the average time to maturity increased from 8.3 to 8.5 years.

It also said multilateral creditors accounted for 55.3 per cent of the external debt portfolio.

The proposed 2027 Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy, currently before Parliament, targets 73 per cent of deficit financing from domestic sources and 27 per cent from external sources.

The Treasury said it would continue submitting reports on newly contracted loans to Parliament every four months, maintaining that public scrutiny of government borrowing should be based on accurate figures and distinctions between loan commitments, disbursements and outstanding debt.