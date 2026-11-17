The Nairobi Expressway generated billions of shillings in 2025, but the money collected was not enough to cover the cost of running the highway, leaving its operator with a Sh5.1 billion loss, according to new National Treasury figures.

Moja Expressway Company Limited, which manages the elevated road, recorded Sh9.63 billion in revenue during the 12 months ending December 31, 2025. However, its direct expenditure reached Sh14.73 billion, creating a gap of more than Sh5 billion between its earnings and costs.

The financial results are contained in the Treasury's Fifth Annual Report on the State of Public-Private Partnerships in Kenya for the 2025/2026 financial year. The document provides audited financial information that four project companies submitted to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Directorate.

In its assessment, the Treasury confirmed that the auditors had given favourable opinions on the financial statements presented by the companies.

“The Auditors for the respective Project Companies (PCs) issued opinions that the financial statements submitted reflected a true and fair view of the financial position of the respective PCs,” the Treasury stated.

Despite the losses reflected in the accounts, the report indicated that the directors were optimistic about the continued operations of the projects.

“Further, based on the respective Project Company financial performance, the directors for the respective five projects are of the opinion that the companies will continue operations for the foreseeable future,” it added.

Losses follow earlier financial pressure

The Sh5.1 billion loss adds to the financial challenges previously reported by the Nairobi Expressway operator.

In the financial year ending June 2024, Moja Expressway recorded a loss of approximately Sh1.2 billion after bringing in about Sh4.6 billion in revenue while spending Sh5.8 billion.

The company had attributed the earlier financial strain partly to movements in the exchange rate between the Kenya shilling and the US dollar, alongside higher interest rates on loans obtained to fund the construction of the highway.

However, the latest Treasury disclosure does not break down the factors behind the Sh14.73 billion in direct costs recorded in 2025.

It also does not establish whether the currency fluctuations and borrowing costs the company previously cited contributed to the latest loss.

The operator's financial performance comes as the number of motorists using the expressway continues to rise.

According to the Treasury report, vehicle numbers increased from 7.21 million in the first quarter to 7.36 million in the fourth quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year.

March 2026 recorded the highest monthly traffic, with approximately 2.56 million vehicles using the road.

The highway also exceeded its target for incident response, recording an average response time of 20 minutes against a set limit of 30 minutes.

The 27.1-kilometre road runs from Mlolongo to James Gichuru Road along the A8 highway and was established through a public-private partnership between the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and Moja Expressway Company Limited.

The agreement runs for 30 years and follows a design, finance, build, operate, maintain and transfer model, under which the private operator manages the facility before handing it back to the government.

The expressway began operations in May 2022, with Moja Expressway taking charge of day-to-day operations and maintenance under the concession agreement.

The latest Treasury figures reveal that while the highway continues to attract millions of vehicles and generate billions in revenue, the company operating it is yet to turn those earnings into a profit.