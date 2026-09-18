Nairobi Expressway announces weekend traffic diversion at Westlands

Nairobi motorists travelling from James Gichuru Junction towards the CBD will be temporarily diverted from the elevated overpass deck at Westlands as maintenance and construction works are undertaken along the route.

According to a public notice issued by MOJA Expressway Company on Friday, the works will begin at 8 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2026, and continue until 12 pm on Monday, September 21, 2026.

The 40-hour traffic arrangement will affect motorists travelling towards the CBD who would ordinarily access the Nairobi Expressway through the Westlands Entrance.

MOJA Expressway Company said motorists approaching from the James Gichuru Junction direction should avoid the elevated overpass deck and instead use the lower A8 road, commonly known as Waiyaki Way.

“Motorists traveling from the James Gichuru Junction direction toward the CBD are informed that maintenance and construction works will take place along the elevated overpass deck from Saturday, 19th September 2026 at 8:00 PM to Monday, 21st September 2026 at 12:00 PM,” the company said.

“During this period, CBD-bound motorists accessing the Nairobi Expressway Westlands Entrance should not use the elevated overpass deck, but instead utilize the lower A8 road (Waiyaki Way).”

The diversion is expected to affect traffic movement around one of Nairobi's key western approaches to the CBD during the weekend and into Monday morning.

However, motorists using the Nairobi Expressway from the opposite direction will not face the same restriction during the stated period.

MOJA Expressway said outbound traffic exiting the Nairobi Expressway towards the overpass would resume normal operations from 5 pm on Saturday, 19 September 2026, meaning vehicles leaving the expressway in that direction will be able to proceed normally from that time.

The company has urged drivers to exercise caution and comply with directions from traffic marshals deployed along the affected route.

“Drivers are urged to exercise caution and follow the instructions of traffic marshals stationed along the route,” the notice stated.

The Nairobi Expressway is an important road link connecting Nairobi's eastern and western corridors with the CBD. The Westlands Entrance provides access to the expressway from the western side of the city, making traffic management around the junction important during construction and maintenance activities.

The latest diversion notice specifically targets motorists travelling from the James Gichuru Junction direction towards the CBD, rather than announcing a complete closure of the Westlands Entrance.

MOJA Expressway said the entrance would remain operational during the maintenance period.

“Nairobi Westlands entrance remains fully operational,” the company said in its traffic advisory.

The company apologised to motorists for the inconvenience caused by the works and provided its service hotline, 0111039777, for enquiries.

Motorists planning to travel towards the CBD during the affected period have therefore been advised to factor in the diversion and follow traffic management instructions along Waiyaki Way.