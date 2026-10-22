Nelson Havi seeks disclosure of Westlands road expansion plans from KURA

Former LSK President Nelson Havi has asked the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) to disclose its road policy, plan and programme for Westlands Constituency amid concerns over tree felling and excavation associated with roadworks.

In a letter dated October 22, 2026, addressed to KURA Director-General, Havi sought details of the projects being undertaken in the constituency to establish the basis for the works and assess their accountability.

Havi said residents needed access to the information to understand the ongoing road developments and participate in decisions affecting their neighbourhoods.

"The public is entitled to know the basis upon which these works are being undertaken, for ascertainment of accountability and integrity of the same, as well as public participation," he wrote.

The request comes amid roadworks in Westlands that Havi said had involved the cutting down of trees and large-scale excavation along some roads.

In his letter, he cited Masari Road as an example of an area where trees had been felled, ostensibly to facilitate road expansion.

He also pointed to excavation works along Ojijo Road, raising questions about the details and justification of the projects.

"In the recent past, there has been wanton felling of trees in Westlands ostensibly for road expansion. Masari Road is one such example. Similarly, there has been large-scale excavation along roads. Ojijo Road is one such example. It is understood that these works are being undertaken by you, but the details of the works are not disclosed," Havi stated.

He asked KURA to provide documentation covering the construction, upgrading, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads in Westlands Constituency.

The former LSK president maintained that the information would enable the public to examine the planning behind the projects and assess whether the works were being undertaken in a manner that protected residents' interests.

Havi identified three key concerns for residents: the preservation of existing trees, the provision of adequate pedestrian walkways and the installation of stormwater drainage infrastructure along the roads.

These issues featured prominently in his request for the authority to disclose its plans, particularly as road expansion and rehabilitation works affect the surrounding environment and infrastructure used by pedestrians.

"Of great interest to the People of Westlands is the preservation of existing trees, adequate provision of pedestrian walkways and storm water drainage along the roads," he said.

His letter referred to Section 7 of the Kenya Roads Act, Cap 408, which outlines functions relating to road construction, upgrading, rehabilitation and maintenance, alongside responsibilities concerning road standards and planning.

Havi cited the law in seeking the policy documents and programmes governing the works, arguing that the public should be able to examine the basis on which the projects were being implemented.

The request also places public participation and accountability at the centre of scrutiny over infrastructure development in the constituency.

Road expansion projects can affect roadside trees, pedestrian access and drainage, making the disclosure of project plans relevant to residents seeking clarity on the scope and implementation of the works.

Havi's letter specifically requested KURA's road policy, plan and programme for Westlands Constituency, covering the construction, upgrading, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads.

It was therefore unclear whether KURA would release the requested documents or provide further details about the works along Masari Road, Ojijo Road and other roads in the constituency.

Havi's request seeks to establish the planning framework behind the projects and enable residents to assess how road development is being balanced with environmental preservation, pedestrian infrastructure and drainage requirements.