The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has opened applications for its 2027 internship and pupillage programmes, offering fresh graduates and aspiring lawyers a 12-month opportunity to gain workplace experience while earning monthly stipends of up to Sh25,000.

The internship programme, which will run from January to December 2027, targets degree and diploma holders from recognised institutions who graduated between January 2024 and December 2026 and have not previously undertaken an internship.

According to the recruitment notice issued on Tuesday, November 24, successful degree holders will receive a monthly stipend of Sh25,000, while diploma graduates will be paid Sh18,000, both subject to statutory deductions.

KRA said the initiative is part of efforts to equip young people with practical skills and prepare them for employment across different sectors of the labour market.

Applicants must be available for the full 12-month programme and must not have participated in another internship.

The vacancies span several fields, including finance, accounting, economics, statistics, data analytics, mathematics, supply chain management, human resource management, marketing, communication, international relations and diplomacy.

Other disciplines covered include journalism, public relations, media studies, photography, videography, film production, animation, television and radio, digital media, writing and publishing, screenwriting and editing.

KRA is also seeking graduates in ICT, telecommunications, hotel management, food and beverage, records management, library and information science, security, criminology, forensics, business administration, project management, monitoring and evaluation, counselling psychology, occupational health and disaster management.

Additional openings are available in engineering, land economics, property management, quantity surveying, actuarial science, transport and logistics, fleet management, law, education, chemistry, interior design and stenography, among other areas.

How to apply for the internship

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications through KRA's online recruitment portal by Monday, December 14, 2026.

Applicants must first create an account on the e-recruitment platform before proceeding to the available vacancies. After registration, they will receive an email to verify their addresses and complete the process.

Candidates are then required to log in, open the Applicant Cockpit and update their profiles under the Candidate Profile section.

To apply, they must navigate to the Employment Opportunities tab, select Job Search, identify the relevant vacancy and click Apply. They will be required to fill in all mandatory details, review their submissions and accept the Data Privacy Statement before clicking Send Application Now to complete the process.

Those selected will be required to provide a valid personal accident insurance cover, Certificate of Good Conduct, KRA PIN certificate, SHA registration, NSSF details, national identification card and bank account information.

KRA said only shortlisted applicants would be contacted and clarified that completing the internship would not guarantee permanent employment.

KRA announces pupillage opportunities for law graduates

In a separate recruitment notice, KRA announced a 12-month pupillage programme for law graduates undertaking the Advocates Training Programme (ATP) at the Kenya School of Law.

The programme is intended to provide aspiring advocates with practical exposure to legal work within the public sector, covering areas such as tax litigation, commercial law, public finance, compliance and regulatory enforcement.

The authority said it is an accredited pupillage centre recognised by the Kenya School of Law, allowing it to offer apprenticeship opportunities to candidates pursuing professional legal training.

Applicants must hold a Bachelor of Laws degree, be enrolled in the Advocates Training Programme at the Kenya School of Law between January 2024 and December 2026, and be available throughout the 12-month placement.

Successful candidates will earn a monthly stipend of Sh25,000, subject to statutory deductions, and will be required to submit an introduction letter from the Kenya School of Law.

Other mandatory documents include personal accident insurance, a Certificate of Good Conduct, KRA PIN certificate, SHA and NSSF details, national identification card and bank account information.

Applications for the pupillage programme must also be submitted through the authority's recruitment portal by December 14, 2026.

KRA cautioned applicants against paying individuals or intermediaries to secure the vacancies, stating that the recruitment process is free of charge. It also warned that canvassing would result in automatic disqualification for internship applicants.

Candidates seeking assistance with the application process can contact the authority through [email protected] or 0709-011-000.