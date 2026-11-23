The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has collected Sh29.1 billion in outstanding principal tax payments under its ongoing tax amnesty programme, effectively approaching its Sh30 billion target ahead of the December 31, 2026 deadline.

The authority's interim figures, released on Monday, show that 984,489 taxpayers have benefited from the programme, which allows eligible individuals and businesses to clear outstanding principal tax debts in exchange for the waiver of associated penalties, interest and fines.

As of November 16, KRA had waived Sh31.9 billion in interest, Sh32.5 billion in penalties and Sh11.5 million in fines, bringing the total relief granted to Sh64.39 billion.

The Sh29.1 billion collected represents approximately 97 per cent of the authority's Sh30 billion revenue target, with about Sh900 million remaining to meet the target before the programme closes.

The latest figures indicate that the authority is approaching its collection target more than a month before the deadline, potentially making the programme another significant intervention in efforts to recover outstanding tax liabilities.

Under the arrangement, taxpayers can benefit from waivers on penalties, interest and fines relating to outstanding principal tax obligations for tax periods ending on or before December 31, 2025.

The programme covers taxes administered under the Tax Procedures Act and provides relief separately for each tax obligation and tax period.

KRA says the initiative is designed to help taxpayers regularise their tax affairs while improving compliance and facilitating the recovery of outstanding principal tax.

The authority has also clarified that taxpayers with December 2025 year-ends can qualify for relief on penalties and interest relating to their principal tax obligations, provided the outstanding principal is paid within the amnesty period.

Similarly, penalties and interest associated with monthly tax obligations for December 2025 qualify for the arrangement.

Taxpayers with liabilities under objection, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), the Tax Appeals Tribunal or court proceedings can also benefit, provided the disputes are concluded within the amnesty period and the agreed principal tax is fully paid by December 31, 2026.

KRA has emphasised that the programme is fully automated, meaning eligible taxpayers do not need to submit separate applications to access the relief.

Instead, the iTax system automatically determines eligibility and grants the amnesty once the required conditions have been fulfilled.

The authority has encouraged taxpayers to review their iTax profiles or visit the nearest KRA office to establish their outstanding obligations and confirm their eligibility before the deadline.

However, the amnesty does not cover penalties, interest and fines that taxpayers had already paid before the reintroduction of the programme.

The latest collection figures have also renewed debate about the need for a permanent framework allowing the tax commissioner to grant waivers under controlled circumstances.

The programme's performance, which has seen nearly Sh30 billion in principal tax recovered alongside substantial relief for taxpayers, suggests that many individuals and businesses remain willing to regularise their tax affairs when provided with an opportunity to do so.

The third successive amnesty programme to approach its collection target has raised questions about whether the government should consider reinstating the provisions of Section 37 of the Tax Procedures Act that existed before amendments introduced through the Finance Act 2023.

The previous provision gave the Commissioner powers to grant waivers, although any reinstatement would require adequate safeguards to prevent abuse and ensure fairness in the administration of tax obligations.

Another unresolved issue concerns legacy tax balances arising from the transition to the iTax system between 2014 and 2016.

The disputed historical balances remain a concern among some taxpayers, with questions surrounding how the authority intends to address the outstanding discrepancies.

Meanwhile, the approaching collection target has raised expectations that the current programme could close without an extension.

KRA has maintained that the amnesty will end on December 31, 2026, urging eligible taxpayers to settle their outstanding principal tax before the deadline to benefit from the waivers.

The authority has yet to indicate any extension of the programme, which has so far enabled nearly one million taxpayers to regularise their tax affairs.