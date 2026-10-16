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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KRA

KRA Chair: Kenya needs stronger laws to support Islamic finance
Business

KRA Chair: Kenya needs stronger laws to support Islamic finance

Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue Conference 2026 on Thursday, Muriithi said the Income Tax Act and the Value Added Tax Act already recognise Islamic finance arrangements, while the Public Finance Management Act recognises Sukuk as a form of government security.

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Traders seek freeze on KRA's new cargo declaration system
Business

Traders seek freeze on KRA's new cargo declaration system

Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) says the process creates another layer of reporting even though traders already submit the same information through the Import Declaration Form, shipping manifests, the KenTrade National Electronic Single Window System and KRA customs platforms.

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KRA reopens tax amnesty window through iTax platform
Business

KRA reopens tax amnesty window through iTax platform

The tax amnesty, which took effect on July 1 and will run until December 31, 2026, was brought back under the Finance Act, 2026. It allows taxpayers to enjoy a 100 per cent waiver of penalties, interest and fines on tax debts that accumulated up to December 31, 2025, as long as they meet the conditions set under the law.

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