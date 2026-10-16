Ruto signs laws extending 8% fuel VAT relief and changing KRA funding
The two bills were presented to the President for assent at State Lodge, Eldoret on Friday, after being passed by the National Assembly.
The two bills were presented to the President for assent at State Lodge, Eldoret on Friday, after being passed by the National Assembly.
In a public notice dated October 15, 2026, KRA said the integration between eTIMS and the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) supports the validation of invoices from both systems before payments are processed.
Strong non-oil revenue collections were supported by increased imports of fertiliser, iron and steel, palm oil, and rice.
The change will allow importers applying for NEMA EPR certificates to have their KRA PINs opted in directly through the Trade Facilitation Platform (TFP), eliminating the need for manual intervention by NEMA officers
The authority said the illicit cargo could have denied the government Sh29.177 million in taxes had it reached the market.
According to the commission’s statement issued on Tuesday, the company’s tax arrears had initially been placed at Sh4.5 million before the amount was revised to Sh142,230.
The framework will operate through the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and will give users the option of selecting their preferred vendor instead of relying on KRA-issued seals.
The maintenance is scheduled to start at 6:00 a.m. and run until 6:00 p.m., with KRA notifying all iCMS users to prepare for the period when the system will be unavailable.
Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue Conference 2026 on Thursday, Muriithi said the Income Tax Act and the Value Added Tax Act already recognise Islamic finance arrangements, while the Public Finance Management Act recognises Sukuk as a form of government security.
The Authority said the requirement for an export declaration when clearing imported goods is not a new administrative measure outside the law, but is anchored in the Tax Procedures Act
The new rate, which takes effect immediately, was announced after President William Ruto met Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) traders on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.
Two suspects were arrested during the raid and are being held at Jogoo Road Police Station. They are expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday.
Muriithi defeated Irungu in the 2017 election but suffered a decisive reversal five years later. In the 2022 poll, Irungu, running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, secured 113,783 votes against Muriithi’s 48,563 votes.
Nyoro spoke on Friday, August 28, 2026, after his People’s Tour at Kamwangi in Gatundu North Constituency, Kiambu County. In a statement shared on his official X account, he criticised the decision to increase the benchmark from Sh2.5 million to Sh3.2 million.
Abdullahi said counties were facing challenges linked to the transition into the new financial year, including issues with IFMIS, e-GP and the integration between IFMIS and Kenya Revenue Authority systems.
The authority says it recorded a positive outcome during the month, surpassing its set revenue target
The authority attributed the growth to increased contributions from various import categories, alongside efforts to improve compliance and facilitate the movement of cargo through the country’s ports and border points
Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) says the process creates another layer of reporting even though traders already submit the same information through the Import Declaration Form, shipping manifests, the KenTrade National Electronic Single Window System and KRA customs platforms.
The authority said the declaration captures key information about the cargo, vessel, exporter and shipment before transportation begins. Once the information is reviewed and approved, the system generates an ACD Reference Code, which must appear on the Bill of Lading before the cargo is shipped
The tax amnesty, which took effect on July 1 and will run until December 31, 2026, was brought back under the Finance Act, 2026. It allows taxpayers to enjoy a 100 per cent waiver of penalties, interest and fines on tax debts that accumulated up to December 31, 2025, as long as they meet the conditions set under the law.
Under the programme, eligible taxpayers will receive a 100 per cent waiver on penalties, interest and fines once they settle the principal tax within the amnesty period. The relief is conditional on payment of the main tax owed within the set timeline.
According to National Police Service, officers acted on credible intelligence before flagging down the vehicle and carrying out a search that led to the discovery of the cooking oil consignment.
Under the revised law, individual taxpayers will be required to file their income tax returns by the last day of the fourth month after the end of their year of income. For most individuals whose year of income ends on December 31, the filing deadline will now be April 30.
The Finance Bill 2026, proposed several tax changes, including a deemed 5% tax on imported second-hand clothing (mitumba) based on customs value, which traders would pay at the point of importation
Although the National Assembly has 349 members, the voting pattern has become more fluid due to political realignments that blur party lines.
Among the proposals rejected was a plan to remove a legal protection that currently prevents KRA from attaching a taxpayer's bank account once an appeal against a tax assessment has been filed.
Economist and KRA Chair Ndiritu Muriithi says Kenya has industrial capacity, but weak policy incentives and low confidence in locally made goods are slowing manufacturing. He urges counties to target interventions and improve local revenue collection.
According to a public notice published on MyGov on April 28, 2026, the new system will see validated export values automatically prefilled under zero-rated supplies once the relevant export documents are issued by Customs.
Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) says it will sue United Democratic Alliance (UDA) over alleged failure to remit PAYE taxes, citing Auditor General findings on unpaid taxes of Sh69 million for 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.
The operation, conducted jointly with officers from Runda Police Station and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Monday uncovered a concealed storage facility along Pan Afric Road in Runda Estate.