KRA collects Sh90 billion in customs revenue, beats September target

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected Sh90.05 billion in customs revenue in September 2026, exceeding its target by Sh965 million, driven by higher imports of key commodities.

In a statement on October 12, KRA said its Customs and Border Control Department had surpassed its September target of Sh89.088 billion, achieving a performance rate of 101.1%.

The collections represented a 5.8 per cent increase from the Sh85.146 billion collected in September 2025, signalling improved revenue performance at the beginning of the 2026/2027 financial year.

The authority attributed the growth partly to a sharp increase in non-oil revenue collections, which reached Sh57.199 billion against a target of Sh55.422 billion. This translated into an additional Sh1.778 billion above the target, providing a significant boost to the overall customs revenue performance.

According to KRA, the growth in non-oil revenue was supported by a 25.6 per cent increase in the overall value of imports during the period.

Bulk cargo imports grew strongly, rising by 49.2%. The authority attributed the increase mainly to imports of fertilisers, iron and steel, palm oil and its fractions, and rice, among other commodities.

The rise in imports of these products increased customs collections as goods entered the country through the customs administration system.

The authority also reported an increase in motor vehicle imports and containerised cargo volumes handled during the month.

The number of imported motor vehicles rose by 8.1%, while cargo handled through containers, measured in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), increased by 8.2%.

The growth in vehicle imports and container traffic pointed to increased activity in the movement of goods through Kenya's trade and logistics system during September.

KRA said the results showed the importance of customs administration in facilitating legitimate trade while protecting government revenue from losses due to non-compliance and illicit trade.

The authority said it was strengthening compliance through technology-driven customs processes and enhanced enforcement measures to prevent revenue leakage.

It is also implementing reforms intended to make customs operations more efficient, transparent and predictable for businesses involved in importing and exporting goods.

In the statement, the authority highlighted the introduction of Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD), alongside increased use of data to strengthen cargo risk management.

KRA said the reforms were intended to improve the processing of customs declarations and enhance the identification of high-risk consignments, allowing the authority to focus enforcement efforts on shipments requiring closer scrutiny while facilitating legitimate trade.

The authority said the September results reinforced its commitment to mobilising revenue needed to finance the government's development priorities, support economic growth and strengthen the country's fiscal position.

KRA added that it would continue pursuing reforms to improve compliance, enhance operational efficiency, and create a fair, predictable trading environment for businesses.