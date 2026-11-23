The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has designated new official channels through which taxpayers can submit notices of objection against tax decisions made by the Commissioner for Large Taxpayers and the Commissioner for Micro and Small Taxpayers.

In a notice dated November 23, 2026, the authority announced that affected taxpayers can submit their notices of objection and supporting documents electronically through a designated email address or by physical delivery and post to its offices in Nairobi.

KRA said the designation was made pursuant to Section 73 of the Tax Procedures Act (Cap. 469B) and other enabling provisions of the law.

The notice takes effect from the date of publication, meaning taxpayers seeking to challenge decisions made by the two commissioners are required to use the newly designated channels when serving their objections and related documents.

Under the electronic submission arrangement, taxpayers can send their notices of objection and supporting documentation to [email protected].

Those opting for physical delivery or postal services are required to address their documents to the Deputy Commissioner, Tax Dispute Resolution Division, Legal and Board Services Department.

The designated physical address is Block B, 7th Floor, Ushuru Pension Towers (UPT), Elgon Road, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Taxpayers using postal services have also been provided with the authority's postal address: P.O. Box 48240-00100, Nairobi.

The authority said the new designation covers notices of objection and related documents submitted by persons aggrieved by decisions made by the Commissioner for Large Taxpayers and the Commissioner for Micro and Small Taxpayers.

The move establishes specific service channels for taxpayers seeking administrative redress against tax decisions, providing both electronic and physical options for submitting the required documentation.

In the notice, KRA stated that it had designated the addresses in accordance with the law governing tax administration and the procedures for challenging decisions made by the Commissioner.

The authority further provided an email address for taxpayers seeking clarification and additional guidance on the submission process.

Those requiring assistance can contact the Legal and Board Services Department through [email protected].

The notice was issued by the Commissioner for Legal and Board Services and published on November 23, 2026.

KRA's announcement also comes with a reminder to taxpayers regarding the handling of payments made to the authority.

In its disclaimer, the revenue agency warned that it would not accept responsibility for payments that had not been received, credited, and validated in the relevant KRA accounts.

The authority also provided its corruption reporting and complaints channels for members of the public seeking to raise concerns or obtain information about its services.

Taxpayers and members of the public can report corruption through the hotline numbers +254 0726 984 668 or email [email protected].

For general complaints and information, KRA provided the Complaints and Information Centre hotline numbers 0709 017 700 and 0800, as well as the email address [email protected].

The latest public notice directs affected taxpayers to use the designated email, physical delivery or postal channels when submitting objections to decisions covered by the announcement.

KRA has advised taxpayers seeking further guidance on the procedure to contact the Legal and Board Services Department through the designated email address.

The notice is available through the authority's official website, www.kra.go.ke.