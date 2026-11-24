Senegal have officially regained the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned a Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruling that had stripped them of the trophy following their controversial final against Morocco.

The decision restores Senegal's 1-0 victory over the hosts, secured after extra time in a tense final played in Rabat in January, bringing an end to the dispute over the championship.

Senegal had initially celebrated their triumph on the pitch before CAF's appeals board overturned the result nearly two months later, ruling that the West African side had violated competition regulations.

The controversy arose during second-half stoppage time when Senegal's players left the field in protest after a penalty was awarded against them.

CAF subsequently ruled against Senegal, taking away the title they had won in the final and handing the decision a major twist.

Unwilling to accept the ruling, the Senegal Football Federation (FSF) took the matter to CAS, the highest legal body in sport, seeking to have the original result restored.

The case was heard by a three-member arbitration panel during a closed-door session in Lausanne, Switzerland, on October 8.

CAS has now overturned CAF's earlier decision, clearing the way for Senegal to be recognised once again as the winners of the 2025 continental competition.

The ruling marks a major victory for Senegal, who had challenged the decision that took away their title despite their on-field victory against Morocco.