Kindiki orders new contractor for Sh114m Kaguku market after delays

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has ordered the government to find a new contractor for the Sh114 million Kaguku Modern Market in Murang’a County, after construction progress remained at just 17 per cent, raising concerns over the delivery of the long-awaited facility.

During an inspection of the project on Thursday, October 8, 2026, Kindiki directed the responsible ministry to have a replacement contractor on site by Monday, saying traders had waited too long for a suitable place to conduct their businesses.

“By Monday, we need a new contractor on site to ensure the market programme is completed to provide traders with a decent working environment after years of waiting,” Kindiki said.

The directive marks a fresh attempt by the government to get the project back on track after the company initially awarded the contract failed to meet the agreed construction schedule.

Kindiki attributed the slow progress to the contractor appointed by the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, saying the delay had affected plans to complete and hand over the facility to traders.

He instructed the ministry to speed up the process of appointing another firm to take over the works and prevent further setbacks.

The Deputy President expressed concern that the project had achieved only 17 per cent progress, despite its importance to traders who have been waiting for improved working conditions.

“At 17% progress, it has been slow and is delaying the completion and handover of this crucial facility to the beneficiaries,” Kindiki noted.

He also directed the Housing Ministry to introduce corrective measures and ensure that the outstanding work is completed within the next three months.

“Directed the Housing Ministry to take corrective action to ensure that the project is completed within the next three months,” he added.

The ministry is now expected to act on the directive by securing a replacement contractor and pushing for faster implementation of the remaining construction work.

Warns against delays in public projects

Kindiki said government-funded developments should be completed within their agreed timelines, noting that delays deny communities the benefits of projects financed through public resources.

He emphasised the need for contractors to honour their commitments and deliver projects as planned to ensure taxpayers receive value for their money.

The Sh114 million Kaguku Modern Market is intended to give traders better facilities and a more organised space for running their businesses. Once completed, the market is expected to provide a more suitable trading environment for its intended beneficiaries.

However, the slow pace of construction has prolonged the wait for traders who had anticipated using the facility. The government is now seeking to address the setback by changing contractors and setting a new deadline for completion.

Kindiki’s intervention comes amid growing attention on public projects that remain unfinished beyond their scheduled timelines. Contractors undertaking such developments are expected to complete the work within the agreed period and meet the required standards.

The Deputy President said the government would not allow projects funded by taxpayers to remain unfinished because of contractors' failure to deliver.

Replacing the current contractor is expected to create an opportunity for construction to resume at a faster pace, with the Housing Ministry tasked with ensuring the market is completed within three months.

For traders in Kaguku and neighbouring areas, the government's next steps will determine how soon they can access the modern facilities promised under the project.