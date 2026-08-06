Nairobi
Police arrest two suspects after recovering suspected stolen Toyota Harrier parts on Kangundo Road
A search of the motorcycle uncovered a Toyota Harrier grille and a Toyota Harrier headlight believed to have been stolen
A search of the motorcycle uncovered a Toyota Harrier grille and a Toyota Harrier headlight believed to have been stolen
Police say the group quickly changed direction and sped off into Saika Estate after realising they were being watched, triggering a chase through the busy neighbourhood streets