A Somali national has been convicted and fined Sh250,000 after fraudulently obtaining Kenyan identity documents, including a national identity card and passport, in a case involving immigration fraud.

Khalid Hassan Ahmed was convicted at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Law Courts on Friday after pleading guilty to three charges relating to his unlawful stay in Kenya and the fraudulent acquisition of Kenyan identification documents.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ahmed was intercepted by detectives from Immigration and Citizen Services working alongside immigration officials at JKIA on November 14, 2026.

At the time of his interception, Ahmed was travelling using a Kenyan passport despite also possessing a Somali passport and a Kenyan National Identity Card, commonly known as the Maisha Card.

Investigations established that he had allegedly obtained the Kenyan identity documents through fraudulent declarations, prompting authorities to institute criminal proceedings against him.

The DCI said Ahmed faced three charges at the JKIA Law Courts, including unlawfully being present in Kenya, knowingly presenting an identity card containing false entries with intent to deceive, and making a false declaration to obtain a Kenyan passport.

He pleaded guilty to all three offences and was subsequently convicted by the court, which imposed fines totalling Sh250,000.

In addition to the financial penalties, the court ordered his repatriation to Somalia following the conviction.

The court further directed that the Kenyan passport and National Identity Card in his possession be surrendered for cancellation and destruction after 14 days.

The directive is intended to ensure that the documents fraudulently acquired by Ahmed are withdrawn from circulation and cannot be used for further identification or immigration purposes.

Meanwhile, his original Somali passport was handed over to investigating officers for safekeeping and use in facilitating his return to his country of origin.

The DCI confirmed that Ahmed remains in custody as authorities await the completion of the repatriation process.

The case comes amid efforts by Kenyan security and immigration agencies to safeguard national identification documents and prevent foreigners from fraudulently acquiring citizenship-related identification.

Kenya's national identity documents, including passports and identity cards, are used to establish an individual's identity and facilitate access to various government services and official processes.

Fraudulent acquisition or use of such documents raises concerns about the integrity of national identification and immigration systems, particularly where individuals use false declarations to obtain official recognition.

In its statement, the DCI said the operation involved cooperation between detectives from Immigration and Citizen Services and immigration officials, who intercepted Ahmed before he could proceed with his travel arrangements.

The agency reiterated its commitment to working with other government institutions to identify and prosecute individuals involved in immigration and identity document fraud.

“The DCI, working closely with relevant government agencies, remains committed to protecting the integrity of Kenya’s identity documents and immigration systems from fraud,” the agency stated.

The investigations were conducted by detectives attached to Immigration and Citizen Services, working in coordination with immigration authorities at the country's main international airport.

The DCI also urged members of the public to report suspected criminal activities through its anonymous reporting channels.

Members of the public can submit information through the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

Ahmed will remain in custody pending his repatriation after the court ordered the cancellation and destruction of the Kenyan identification documents found in his possession.