News
Thai national jailed 27 years for cocaine trafficking at JKIA
Senior Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi at the JKIA Law Courts ruled that Netima Ngamsap had violated the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.
Senior Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi at the JKIA Law Courts ruled that Netima Ngamsap had violated the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.
This decision was made after a Nairobi court dismissed an application to have the presiding magistrate step down from the case.