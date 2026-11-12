DCI extends five-minute good conduct certificate service to Turkana, West Pokot

Kenyans seeking Police Clearance Certificates in Turkana and West Pokot can now have their applications processed in under five minutes after the DCI introduced faster biometric services at two additional Huduma Centres.

The new service is available at Lodwar Huduma Centre in Turkana County and Kapenguria Huduma Centre in West Pokot County, following the installation of the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS).

In an announcement on Thursday, November 12, 2026, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the move was aimed at easing access to police clearance services by bringing the technology closer to residents and cutting down the need for long-distance travel.

“The Government’s commitment to bringing essential services closer to the people continues to gather momentum,” the Directorate stated.

The two facilities join a growing list of Huduma Centres that have adopted the new system, including those in Eldoret, Kitale, Kitui and Garissa, as the government extends the technology to more counties.

DCI reveals how biometric technology speeds up certificate processing

The new system relies on biometric identification to verify applicants' identities and accelerate the processing of Police Clearance Certificates, popularly known as Certificates of Good Conduct.

Previously, applicants had to wait for at least 14 working days to receive the document. However, the introduction of the new technology has reduced the turnaround time to less than five minutes.

“What previously took at least 14 working days can now be accomplished in less than five minutes,” the Directorate stated.

The DCI said the upgrade was intended to eliminate delays associated with the previous processing procedures while improving the reliability of criminal identification.

The agency added that the introduction of the Multi-Biometric Identification System had “significantly reduc[ed] turnaround time while enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of criminal identification.”

By replacing lengthy manual procedures with biometric verification, the system is expected to make the application process more efficient and improve the delivery of police clearance services.

Training conducted ahead of new system rollout

Before the technology was introduced at the two Huduma Centres, staff members underwent practical training to equip them with the skills required to operate the equipment and handle applications.

The training was intended to ensure that the new facilities could integrate the system smoothly and provide applicants with assistance throughout the processing exercise.

“To ensure seamless integration and effective utilisation of the technology, Huduma Centre personnel received hands-on training on system operations and the processing of PCC applications,” the Directorate stated.

With the latest expansion, residents of Turkana can now obtain their Police Clearance Certificates at Lodwar Huduma Centre, while those in West Pokot can access the service at Kapenguria Huduma Centre.

The rollout is part of the government's broader efforts to use technology to improve access to essential public services and reduce the time Kenyans spend seeking official documents.