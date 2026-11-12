KDF announces 2026 recruitment dates, lists five categories of vacancies

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has announced its 2026 nationwide recruitment exercise, inviting qualified Kenyans to apply for military positions across five categories, with the exercise scheduled for December.

In an advertisement published by the Ministry of Defence on Thursday, November 12, 2026, KDF said the recruitment would target General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets under the Regular and Graduate categories, Specialist Officers, Service Members (General Duty) Recruits, and Tradesmen and Women.

The recruitment will provide opportunities for candidates with different academic and professional qualifications to join the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy.

The first category is General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets – Regular, targeting candidates who meet the prescribed secondary school academic requirements. Successful applicants will undergo three years of military training, leading to a Bachelor of Science degree in Defence and Security Studies.

The second category is GSO Cadets – Graduate, targeting degree holders who meet the minimum academic requirements and possess qualifications in disciplines specified in the advertisement. Training for successful candidates in this category will last 15 months.

KDF has also advertised vacancies for Specialist Officers, targeting qualified professionals in various fields, including medicine, law and other specialised disciplines. Successful candidates will undergo seven months of military training.

The fourth category covers Service Members (General Duty) Recruits, targeting candidates who have attained a minimum KCSE mean grade of D (Plain). Applicants who have successfully completed National Youth Service (NYS) training and meet the other requirements will have an added advantage.

The fifth category is Tradesmen and Women, targeting candidates with relevant diploma and certificate qualifications in specified professional and technical fields.

According to the advertisement, all applicants must be Kenyan citizens, possess valid national identity cards, have no criminal records and meet the prescribed medical and physical fitness standards.

Regular GSO Cadet applicants must be aged between 18 and 23 years and have a minimum KCSE mean grade of B (Plain), with at least C+ in English, Mathematics and one Science subject.

Graduate GSO Cadets, General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen, and Women must be aged between 18 and 26 years, while Specialist Officers must generally be aged no more than 30 years. Separate age limits apply to medical consultants, chaplains, imams and catechists.

The minimum height requirement is 1.60 metres for men and 1.52 metres for women. Applicants must also meet the prescribed weight and body mass index requirements and be medically fit.

Recruitment dates and application deadline

KDF has scheduled the recruitment exercise for December 2026, with General Duty Recruits expected to attend physical recruitment at designated centres across the country between December 14 and December 18.

General Duty Recruits will be required to present themselves at the designated recruitment centres with their original identification and academic documents, along with the required copies.

Candidates applying for the advertised online categories must submit their applications through the official recruitment portal.

The application deadline is December 12, 2026. The Ministry has indicated that it will notify shortlisted candidates for GSO Cadets, Specialist Officers and Tradesmen and Women through its website and print media between December 21 and December 25, 2026.

The Ministry of Defence has emphasised that the recruitment exercise is free and open to all eligible candidates, warning members of the public against individuals demanding money in exchange for recruitment opportunities.

It cautioned that bribery and corruption intended to influence the selection process are criminal offences, adding that anyone found engaging in recruitment-related malpractice will be arrested and prosecuted.

KDF has also stated that biometric verification will be the sole method of identification and verification during recruitment and when successful candidates report for training. No calling letters will be issued during recruitment or at the point of reporting.