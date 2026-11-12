My spirit is to live! Oburu makes first Senate address after illness

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has opened up about his recent illness, revealing that he remained determined to survive because he believed he still had a mission to accomplish before his time on earth was over.

Speaking in the Senate on Thursday, November 12, 2026, Oburu said his experience while unwell made him reflect on life and the possibility that he could die before getting another opportunity to express some of his thoughts and feelings.

The senator told the House that even while lying sick, he remained determined to recover and return to his responsibilities, crediting his fighting spirit with helping him through the difficult period.

"When I was sick, I thought I'm going too early before I express some of my feelings. Madam Speaker, you are going to give me some other time to do this," Oburu told the Senate.

He further disclosed that he had remained hopeful throughout his illness, insisting that he was not ready to die before completing what he considered his mission.

"I had the spirit when I was lying there. I had the spirit that I don't die and I will not die before I finish my mission. Madam Speaker, that's why I'm up," he said.

Oburu added that his determination was centred on living and continuing to interact with fellow leaders, expressing confidence that he would continue serving alongside his colleagues.

"If you have the spirit that you want to die, you will just die. But me, my spirit is to live and to live with you people," he stated.

During his address, the Siaya senator also thanked fellow lawmakers for the prayers and support they extended to him during his illness.

He thanked those who visited him and those who could not make it but remembered him in their prayers, saying he believed that even his political opponents had wished him well.

Oburu particularly acknowledged Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, saying he was confident that she had also been praying for his recovery.

He described Parliament as one institution whose members, despite their political differences, shared the responsibility of representing Kenyans and making laws for the country.

Beyond his personal experience, Oburu used the opportunity to appeal to political leaders to maintain mutual respect despite competing political interests.

He observed that political disagreements should not translate into personal hostility, noting that leaders could belong to different political formations while maintaining friendships.

The senator cited his relationship with DCP secretary general Senator John Methu, who he said visited and called him during his illness despite the political differences between their camps.

He also recalled his past friendship with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, saying political circumstances could change relationships and alliances but should not necessarily destroy personal friendships.

Oburu further defended the broad-based political arrangement, saying his party had previously been a fierce competitor of the current government but eventually joined the arrangement in what he described as an effort to serve the interests of the country.

He urged leaders to allow democracy to prevail, insisting that political competition should be conducted fairly and without turning opponents into enemies.