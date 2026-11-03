Karibu sana! Oburu welcomes Governor Sakaja to “Orange family”

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Oburu Oginga has welcomed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja into the party following his departure from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Oburu hosted Sakaja at his Nairobi residence on Monday evening, describing the governor's entry into the party as a significant step in strengthening ODM's membership and expanding its political influence.

In a statement following the meeting, Oburu expressed his delight at receiving the Nairobi governor into the Orange family.

"It was a great pleasure hosting Governor Johnson Sakaja at my home this evening. I was truly delighted to officially welcome him into the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) family," Oburu said.

"As our party continues to grow and strengthen its roots, his joining marks a significant and welcome step forward for all our new members," he added.

The ODM leader also expressed his commitment to building on the legacy of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, particularly his advocacy for social justice and inclusive leadership.

Sakaja, in response, thanked the party leadership for the reception, saying, "Asanteni for the warm welcome. Karibu pamoja!"

Earlier on Monday, November 2, Sakaja was received into ODM at the party headquarters, Chungwa House, in Nairobi, during a ceremony presided over by senior party officials led by Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati.

Speaking after joining the party, the governor said his decision was driven by a desire to advance ODM's ideals and strengthen its role in the broad-based government.

"Let me state clearly that I am joining ODM. I bring energy and conviction, and I am ready to support the party as required and demonstrate the loyalty expected of every member," he said.

Sakaja also reaffirmed his support for the broad-based government arrangement, maintaining that ODM and UDA were united behind President William Ruto's re-election bid.

"ODM is now in government, and we have one presidential candidate, President William Ruto, under our broad-based government arrangement," he stated.

The governor further declared his intention to seek a second term in office, drawing parallels between his political ambitions and the President's re-election plans.

"President Ruto is going for his second term, and Sakaja is also seeking a second term," he said.

Addressing accusations that he had been secretly working with ODM while serving under UDA, Sakaja explained that his cooperation with the party was informed by its majority in the Nairobi County Assembly.

He maintained that his engagement with ODM and the late Raila Odinga had been driven by the need to work with other political leaders rather than political or tribal considerations.