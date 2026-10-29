Oburu defends ODM-UDA talks, insists on full implementation of 10-point agenda

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga has defended the party’s political engagement with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), insisting that established party structures handle negotiations and that they be guided by the interests of Kenyans.

In a statement dated October 29, 2026, Oginga criticised individuals, including those outside ODM, whom he accused of trying to dictate how the party should negotiate with UDA and whether the talks should end in a written agreement.

Oginga, who is temporarily absent from active political engagement as he recovers, said ODM had legitimate structures and experienced leadership capable of determining the direction of its negotiations.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to Kenyans, the ODM fraternity, friends and well-wishers for their prayers, goodwill and unwavering support during my recovery,” he said.

He assured supporters that he was making progress, adding that he remained focused on achieving a full recovery.

“I assure you that I am making steady progress and remain firmly on the path to full recovery,” he said.

Despite his temporary absence from active politics, Oginga maintained that the party could manage its political affairs and determine the terms of its engagement with UDA.

“Let me be unequivocal: ODM is an established political institution with legitimate structures, clear objectives and an experienced leadership capable of conducting negotiations in the Party’s and Kenyans’ best interests,” he said.

The ODM leader said the party had made significant contributions and sacrifices to the country’s development and stability, pledging to continue playing its role in advancing national progress.

“We’ve made our contribution, made sacrifices and will continue to do so for the sake of progress and stability of our nation,” the statement read.

Oginga also cautioned against conducting the negotiations in a manner that could turn them into a public spectacle, arguing that serious political engagements required appropriate channels.

“These negotiations are serious political engagements, not public spectacles to be conducted in the glare of television cameras,” he said.

His remarks came amid discussions over ODM’s engagement with UDA, particularly the question of whether the negotiations should result in a formal written agreement.

Oginga did not name the individuals he accused of interfering in the process or provide specific details of the incidents that prompted his concerns.

He, however, reiterated that ODM’s participation in the engagement was anchored on the full implementation of the 10-point agenda, which he described as a non-negotiable pillar of the party’s engagement with UDA.

“Full implementation of the 10-point agenda, among other pressing national priorities, remains a fundamental, non-negotiable pillar of our engagement with UDA. Our commitment to this agenda is absolute,” he said.

Oginga also urged individuals outside ODM to focus on the country’s pressing challenges rather than seeking to influence the party’s internal decisions.

“I advise those outside ODM to concentrate on the many pressing challenges confronting our country and spare us their unsolicited counsel,” he said.

The statement reaffirmed ODM’s position that the party’s leadership and structures should guide its engagement with UDA, with the 10-point agenda remaining central to the negotiations.