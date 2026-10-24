Arati sets 2032 target for ODM, urges youth to seek 2027 tickets

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has challenged the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to build a political legacy that will endure beyond President William Ruto’s expected departure from office in 2032, expressing confidence that the party can remain influential across future election cycles.

Arati made the remarks during an ODM grassroots forum in Lodwar, Turkana County, where he pointed to political parties in other African countries as examples of organisations that have maintained their presence over many years.

“As ODM, after Ruto leaves in 2032, ODM will still remain standing,” Arati said.

The governor argued that ODM should aspire to establish itself as a lasting political institution rather than one whose future depends on particular leaders or changing political alliances.

He cited Ghana, South Africa and Tanzania, saying their established political parties offered examples of how organisations could sustain their presence and influence for decades.

“We want to be that party in Ghana; for 50 years it's been in power. If you look at South Africa, ANC (African National Congress) is still there, it has never ceased to exist. Closer to Tanzania here, we have CCM (Chama Cha Mapinduzi), it's still the ruling party,” he said.

His comments came during a three-day ODM political tour and grassroots forum in Turkana County, running from October 23 to October 25, 2026. The activities are intended to strengthen the party's local networks and mobilise supporters as political preparations gather pace ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Beyond the party's long-term future, Arati urged young people to take a more active role in ODM and turn out in large numbers to compete for nomination tickets ahead of the 2027 polls.

He told those attending the forum that the party could offer them an opportunity to move into leadership and contest seats at different levels of government.

“Some of you will be MPs, governors and even president,” he told the gathering.

The governor's appeal placed youth participation at the centre of the party's grassroots mobilisation, encouraging young members to move beyond supporting political activities and consider seeking elective positions.

His message also pointed to the need for ODM to nurture new leaders who can strengthen its support base and help sustain the party's influence in future elections.

The push for greater youth involvement comes as political parties prepare for the 2027 General Election, with nomination contests expected to provide aspiring leaders with an opportunity to seek elective office through their preferred political organisations.

Arati backs Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid

Arati also reaffirmed his support for Ruto's bid for a second term in the 2027 General Election, while maintaining that ODM must continue developing its own political structures and preparing for the years ahead.

His position reflected an approach in which the party can operate within the current political arrangement while retaining its identity and pursuing its long-term interests.

The governor's remarks linked ODM's immediate political choices with its future beyond the next election, arguing for an organisation that can maintain its footing despite changes in government and political leadership.

ODM has played a major role in Kenya's multiparty politics for more than two decades, with its standing shaped by successive elections, coalition agreements and leadership changes.

By referring to political parties in Ghana, South Africa and Tanzania, Arati made the case for building an organisation with the structures and membership needed to remain active over several electoral cycles.

His message in Lodwar focused on three priorities: strengthening the party at the grassroots, giving young people a greater chance to contest elective seats and ensuring ODM remains politically relevant beyond Ruto's expected exit from office in 2032.