Zero public appearances! Oburu shares doctors’ instructions
In the message, Oburu said his medical team had directed him to observe strict bed rest and avoid public appearances for the immediate future.
In the message, Oburu said his medical team had directed him to observe strict bed rest and avoid public appearances for the immediate future.
ODM Secretary General's statement follows a wave of speculation about Oburu's health, with some social media posts making claims about his death. Omanyo dismissed the reports, saying they did not reflect his condition
The senator, who is also a co-principal of the Linda Mwananchi movement, said ODM was no longer the same organisation it had been under Raila's leadership.
ODM Communication Director Philip Etale said the activities would run throughout October, with ODM leaders expected to meet supporters in different regions as part of the commemorations.
The National Assembly Majority Whip argued that leadership at the national level requires practical experience, saying those seeking the presidency should first understand how government functions before making promises to citizens.
Arati said the only circumstances under which ODM would abandon its claim to the Deputy President position would be if President Ruto or Deputy President Kithure Kindiki crossed over from UDA to ODM.
The tribunal held that the decision-making process was flawed, particularly regarding notice, agenda setting and the senator’s opportunity to respond to allegations against him.
The case revolves around claims that the party moved to sanction him without giving him a fair hearing, while ODM maintains the process is still active within its internal structures.
The ODM Central Committee announced its unanimous decision to back Oburu, calling on party members across the country to support him as he takes over the leadership.
He narrated that during a conversation, he told Raila that his opponents were used to stealing his victory and maybe they should also plan to rig themselves into office.
Sifuna hailed Odinga as a towering figure in Kenya’s democratic journey, noting that for more than three decades, he nurtured political leadership and inspired the growth of democratic ideals across the country.
Speaking on Tuesday at the party headquarters as the party gave out nomination certificates to aspirants in the upcoming by-elections, Junet insisted that going forward, the party will either form government or be part of a coalition that forms government.
Van Megen underscored the need for meaningful engagement between the state and its young population, describing dialogue as the most effective way to restore calm and justice in a democratic society.
Wanga emphasized that Raila’s historic contributions to democracy, justice, and national progress cannot be erased by misrepresentations in the media.
In a pointed statement, the former prisoners declared that a government responsible for such transgressions has no moral authority to stay in power.
He also clarified that the ODM’s agreement with UDA is grounded in a publicly signed Memorandum of Understanding.
In a statement issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, Odinga urged ODM members to remain calm and conduct discussions surrounding the current political developments with decorum and restraint.