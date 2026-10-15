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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)

National Assembly Minority Leader, Junet Mohamed/ODM
News

ODM party will never be in opposition again – Junet

Speaking on Tuesday at the party headquarters as the party gave out nomination certificates to aspirants in the upcoming by-elections, Junet insisted that going forward, the party will either form government or be part of a coalition that forms government.

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