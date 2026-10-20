Oburu calls for unity and patriotism as Kenya marks 63rd Mashujaa Day

ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga has urged Kenyans to put patriotism, unity and mutual respect at the centre of nation-building as the country marks Mashujaa Day on October 20, 2026, amid continued questions about his health and the party’s political direction following the death of his younger brother, Raila Odinga.

In his national holiday message, the 83-year-old Siaya senator called on Kenyans, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members and supporters of the broad-based political arrangement to work together, embrace inclusivity and take collective responsibility for the country's future.

Oburu also expressed gratitude to Kenyans for their goodwill and continued support, saying their solidarity remained an important source of encouragement as the country pursued common goals.

In a message shared on his X account on Tuesday, the ODM leader said the values that bring Kenyans together should extend beyond national celebrations and guide their conduct in homes, workplaces and communities.

“Dear Kenyans, members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), and the entire Broad-Based family, I want to extend my deepest and most sincere gratitude for your overwhelming well wishes, steadfast support, and solidarity. It is your unwavering commitment to our shared values that continues to inspire our journey forward.”

He urged citizens to maintain the same spirit of togetherness in their daily lives, saying cooperation and hard work were necessary to create better opportunities for future generations.

“Let us carry this spirit of patriotism forward in our homes, our workplaces, and our communities. Together, through inclusivity, hard work, and mutual respect, we will secure a brighter future for generations to come,” he said.

Oburu concluded his message by wishing Kenyans a peaceful and meaningful Mashujaa Day celebration, while calling for God's blessings upon the country.

“I wish you and your families a joyous, peaceful, and reflective Mashujaa Day. God bless you, and God bless Kenya. Usawa ni Sawa.”

Oburu continues recovery Aater doctors' advice

The senator's message comes five days after he disclosed that his doctors had directed him to observe strict bed rest and stay away from public appearances for the time being to allow him to recover.

His health had attracted public attention earlier in October following his hospitalisation in Nairobi, prompting concern among supporters and members of the ODM party.

On October 6, his secretariat dismissed reports circulating on social media about his condition, assuring Kenyans that he was safe, mentally alert and in good spirits.

His office explained that Oburu was following medical advice to rest and avoid physically demanding engagements while continuing to receive updates on party matters and national affairs.

The nature of the condition being treated has not been made public, and his office has not announced a specific date for his return to public engagements.

On October 15, Oburu confirmed that his doctors had instructed him to maintain strict bed rest and avoid appearing at public events. The restrictions were aimed at giving him enough time to recover, with his family also indicating that he needed to stay away from strenuous activities and crowded gatherings.

His condition also affected his participation in commemorations marking the first anniversary of Raila's death.

During the event, held at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, Raila's widow, Ida Odinga, apologised for Oburu's absence and explained that doctors had advised him to slow down and avoid a rowdy gathering.

The commemorations coincided with Oburu's 83rd birthday, adding to the significance of his absence from an event honouring his younger brother.

His message was delivered by Kisii Governor Simba Arati, through whom he expressed regret at missing the occasion and reassured ODM members that the party would continue carrying out its activities despite his temporary absence.

Although the medical restrictions have limited his physical participation in public events, there has been no official indication that Oburu has stepped down from his leadership responsibilities.

In his October 15 message, the senator maintained that ODM's leadership and organisational structures remained active and capable of managing the party's affairs while he concentrated on his recovery.

Oburu's recovery is taking place at a sensitive time for ODM, which is navigating its political future following Raila's death on October 15, 2025.

The veteran politician has defended the party's participation in the broad-based political arrangement with President William Ruto's administration, arguing that working with the government provides an opportunity to advance ODM's agenda.

Among the issues the party seeks to pursue through the arrangement are economic equity, devolution and institutional reforms.

However, ODM's political direction remains a major question as members consider how to protect Raila's legacy while deciding the party's position ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Oburu's temporary absence from public gatherings has therefore brought renewed attention to the continuity of the party's leadership and the role of its senior officials in maintaining its operations during his recovery.

His latest Mashujaa Day message focused on national unity, shared responsibility and respect across political and social lines, themes that come as the country continues to reflect on its heroes and the contribution of citizens to Kenya's development.

By thanking Kenyans for their support and encouraging them to work together, Oburu also used the national holiday to reaffirm his commitment to the values he believes should guide the country's future.

As he continues to follow his doctors' instructions, the ODM leader has maintained that the party's activities will proceed despite his temporary absence from public engagements.