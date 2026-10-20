Civil rights advocate urges Kenyans to honour journalists, Gen Z activists on Mashujaa Day

Youth leader and civil rights advocate James Mulamba has called for a broader definition of heroism in Kenya, urging the country to recognise journalists, whistleblowers, human rights defenders and Generation Z activists whose efforts to protect civil liberties and demand accountability often go unrecognised during national celebrations.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, October 20, Mulamba said Mashujaa Day should celebrate not only political leaders and freedom fighters but also ordinary citizens and professionals whose work supports national development, exposes wrongdoing and protects the rights of Kenyans.

He argued that the country's traditional approach to honouring heroes had placed too much emphasis on politics and the struggle for independence, leaving out people working in other sectors who also make important contributions to society.

“My point is mostly we have looked at it from a political angle. So most of the time we've celebrated freedom fighters or anyone who participated in the fight for probably the independence of this country, we've forgotten so many sectors that matter,” Mulamba said.

He called for greater recognition of doctors, farmers, teachers, entrepreneurs, lawyers and journalists, saying their work was central to the country's growth and the well-being of its citizens.

Mulamba said healthcare workers, farmers and teachers played important roles in improving people's lives, while entrepreneurs who establish industries and factories helped create opportunities and support the economy.

He maintained that national celebrations should reflect the different ways Kenyans contribute to the country's progress rather than limiting recognition to political leadership and historical struggles.

The youth leader also called for special recognition of members of the Generation Z movement, arguing that their role in demanding accountability and challenging governance failures deserved a place in Kenya's national history.

“I think we should have a specific Mashujaa Day tailored specifically for the Gen Zs because what they did was nothing short of patriotic.”

Mulamba said the sacrifices made by young people in defending their rights and calling on leaders to account for their actions should not be overlooked during national celebrations.

The Gen Z-led protests in 2024 began with opposition to the Finance Bill but grew into wider demonstrations against corruption, taxation and governance failures. The protests also brought public attention to concerns over abductions, the use of force against demonstrators and the protection of constitutional rights.

He argued that the young people who took part in the demonstrations had contributed to the country's political and civic life by pushing for accountability and raising concerns about issues affecting ordinary Kenyans.

According to Mulamba, recognising their contribution would help preserve the history of their struggle and acknowledge the risks and sacrifices involved in demanding better leadership.

His remarks came as Kenya marked Mashujaa Day with national celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. President William Ruto was expected to preside over the event, which is being co-hosted by Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

This year's celebrations are being held under the theme “Ngao Yetu, Ustawi Michezoni na Uchumi Bora”, which focuses on security, sports and the economy.

The national holiday recognises Kenyans whose contributions have shaped the country's history and development in areas including public service, entrepreneurship, sports, the arts and human rights.

Beyond the call to recognise young activists, Mulamba paid tribute to journalists who have faced intimidation, assault, abduction and killings while reporting on corruption, abuse of power and other injustices.

He cited the experiences of several journalists whose work, he said, demonstrated the risks faced by media professionals investigating sensitive issues and holding powerful individuals and institutions to account.

Among those he mentioned was David Makali, whom he said was abducted and assaulted in 1999 following a publication investigating drug trafficking.

Mulamba also cited Kamau Munene, whom he said was subjected to torture during security crackdowns in the Moi era.

He further remembered John Kituyi, the former editor of The Mirror Weekly, who was killed by unidentified assailants in 2015. According to Mulamba, Kituyi had been investigating matters connected to the International Criminal Court and the disappearance of witnesses.

Another journalist he highlighted was Francis Nyaruri, a Weekly Citizen reporter who wrote under the pseudonym Mong'are Mokua and was killed in 2009.

Nyaruri had reported on alleged corruption, including claims surrounding the construction of an unauthorised police station in Nyamira, Mulamba said.

The youth leader said the journalists' work had helped expose wrongdoing and give communities a voice, arguing that their contribution to society deserved recognition alongside that of other people celebrated during Mashujaa Day.

“Lastly, I would like to celebrate the journalists and the media space for having the courage to withstand assault, intimidation, extrajudicial killings, abductions, and generally for having the courage to confront injustices in society because this transcends political leadership,” he said.

Mulamba said journalists should continue investigating and questioning the actions of both the government and businesses, noting that wrongdoing and abuse of power could occur across different institutions.

He argued that protecting the media's ability to report freely was part of the wider effort to defend citizens' rights and promote accountability in public and private institutions.

Mulamba's message was that Mashujaa Day should recognise both the historical figures who fought for Kenya's independence and people who continue to serve the country through their professions, civic action and defence of fundamental rights.

He said honouring journalists, whistleblowers, human rights defenders and young activists would give Kenyans a wider understanding of patriotism and the sacrifices involved in protecting democratic freedoms.

His call also extended to professionals and entrepreneurs whose work supports the country's social and economic development, saying their contributions should form part of the national story of heroism.

Mulamba maintained that recognising these groups during Mashujaa Day would help acknowledge the many ways Kenyans serve their country, including through exposing wrongdoing, standing up for justice, demanding accountability and improving the lives of others.