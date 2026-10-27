Oburu calls for legal action against those behind Eastleigh building collapse

ODM Leader Oburu Oginga has called for a thorough investigation and strict legal action against those responsible for the collapse of an 18-storey building in Nairobi's Kamukunji area, warning that regulatory failures and greed put human lives at risk.

In a statement shared on Tuesday, Oburu expressed sympathy with families affected by the disaster and commended emergency responders involved in the search for people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga — ODM

"I am deeply pained by the tragedy of the collapsed 18-storey building in Kamkunji. This disaster is a stark reminder of the devastating human cost of regulatory failure and greed," he said.

The building collapsed on Friday, October 23, in Eastleigh, a densely populated commercial and residential neighbourhood within Kamkunji Sub-County. The structure was under construction, with shops on its ground and basement floors reportedly occupied when it came down.

The collapse left a large pile of concrete and steel debris, prompting an extensive rescue operation involving national and county government agencies, police, the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Youth Service and the Kenya Red Cross.

The government initially reported seven people missing after the incident. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said 67 construction workers had been at the site when the building collapsed, with 66 escaping uninjured and one sustaining injuries. Eleven shops on the ground and basement floors were occupied at the time.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen addressing the press at the scene of the Eastleigh building collapse in Nairobi on Friday, October 23, 2026. — Screengrab

The Kenya Red Cross subsequently recorded 47 missing-person reports as families sought information about relatives who might have been caught in the disaster. The organisation established a tracing desk to verify the reports and help establish how many people remained unaccounted for.

By Sunday, October 25, four people had been rescued alive. However, the search still continues, with families waiting for news of their loved ones.

As of Monday, October 26, rescue teams had cleared approximately half of the debris, but no additional rescues had been reported. The number of missing people remained a key concern, although the reported cases were still being reconciled.

The Kenya Red Cross has urged families searching for missing relatives to use its emergency response number, 1199. It has also established support arrangements for affected families, including psychosocial assistance and tracing services.

Kenya Red Cross at the scene of a collapsed building in Eastleigh, Nairobi on October 23, 2026. — Handout

The ODM Party leader said the tragedy should prompt urgent measures to strengthen building safety checks, stop developers from compromising structural integrity and ensure regulatory authorities are held responsible for failures in oversight.

He urged prospective tenants to confirm that buildings have passed the required safety inspections and received the necessary approvals before occupying them.

"First, tenant verification: before moving into any building, tenants must verify that it has officially passed all safety and occupation compliance checks. No one should risk their life because corners were cut," he said.

He also criticised contractors and developers who prioritise profits over safety, calling for stronger accountability throughout the construction process.

"Second, we must put an end to unscrupulous developers and contractors who compromise structural integrity for quick profits and take dangerous shortcuts.

"Third, the regulatory authorities charged with oversight must be held fully accountable for turning a blind eye to substandard construction," he added.

The comments come amid questions over whether the collapsed building complied with planning and construction requirements. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said county records showed that the proposed high-rise development had not received construction approval and lacked an occupancy certificate, raising concerns about the use of its lower floors.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Monday directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the collapse.

The inquiry is expected to examine the roles of the developer, contractors, construction professionals and public officials involved in planning, approving and supervising the project. The DPP said the evidence would be reviewed to determine whether criminal charges were warranted.

Oburu called for the authorities to pursue the matter to its conclusion and ensure that anyone found culpable faces legal consequences.

"We demand a thorough investigation and strict legal action against all culpable parties. Lives must always come before profit," he said.

The collapse has renewed concerns about enforcement of construction standards in Nairobi, where high-rise developments continue to reshape residential and commercial neighbourhoods.

As rescue teams continue working through the debris and investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the disaster, families are still seeking answers about missing relatives and the cause of the collapse.