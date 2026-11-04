Veronica Maina replaces Tabitha Keroche as Senate Deputy Majority Leader

Senator Veronica Maina has been appointed the new Deputy Senate Majority Leader, replacing Tabitha Keroche following changes in the Senate Majority Party leadership.

The Senate Speaker, Amason Kingi, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, formally communicated the leadership changes to the House, confirming that Maina would assume the position with immediate effect.

In a communication to senators titled Change in the Office of the Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Kingi said the changes followed a resolution the Majority Party passed during a meeting on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

The decision removed Keroche from the position and elected Maina to replace her, in accordance with the Senate Standing Orders.

Kingi said his office had received correspondence from Senate Majority Whip David Wakoli, dated November 3, notifying him of the changes affecting the office of the Deputy Senate Majority Leader.

“ The correspondence and the attached Minutes indicate that a resolution was passed by the Majority Party to remove the Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Tabitha Keroche, MGH, MP, in accordance with Standing Order 22(5),” Kingi stated.

He added that the letter from Wakoli also informed his office that the Majority Party had elected Maina to serve in the position.

The Speaker said the communication was accompanied by minutes of the Majority Party meeting held on November 3, which documented the proceedings and the resolution adopted by members.

It also included a duly signed list of senators supporting the resolution.

The changes were effected under Standing Order 22, which outlines the procedures governing the election and removal of Senate Majority Party office holders.

Under Standing Order 22(1), the offices elected by members of the Majority Party include the Senate Majority Leader, Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Senate Majority Whip and Deputy Senate Majority Whip.

The rules further provide that a senator elected to any of the positions may be removed through a majority vote of all senators belonging to the Majority Party.

Standing Order 22(5) states that a senator elected to one of the offices may be removed by a majority of votes of all senators belonging to the Majority Party.

The procedure also requires that a decision to remove an office holder be communicated to the Speaker in writing, together with minutes of the meeting at which the decision was reached.

Under Standing Order 22(7), the Senate Majority Whip communicates the removal of the Senate Majority Leader or Deputy Senate Majority Leader.

The Speaker must then verify the correspondence before formally informing the Senate of the changes.

Kingi said he had examined the correspondence and supporting documents submitted by Wakoli before communicating the decision to the House.

“In this respect, I have verified the correspondence received and hereby communicate that the Majority Party has effected a change in the Office of the Deputy Senate Majority Leader,” he said.

He confirmed that Maina would take over the position immediately.

“The new office holder, with immediate effect is Sen. Veronica Maina, CBS, MP,” Kingi stated.

The changes mark a leadership transition within the Senate Majority Party, with Maina taking over the responsibilities previously held by Keroche.

Kingi signed the communication as Speaker of the Senate on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The announcement formally notified senators of the decision and brought the changes into effect under the House’s Standing Orders.