October 17, 2024: Senate impeaches Gachagua after upholding five charges

Rigathi Gachagua lost his position as Kenya’s Deputy President after the Senate backed his impeachment, with 53 senators supporting the principal charge on October 17, 2026.

The Senate upheld five of the 11 accusations levelled against the DCP leader, finding him guilty of gross constitutional violations, gross misconduct and breaches of the National Cohesion and Integration Act over ethnic incitement.

Among the misconduct cited were his public attacks on the National Intelligence Service. He was acquitted of six other charges, including some linked to corruption and devolution.

Gachagua was absent during the final stages of his defence after being admitted to The Karen Hospital with severe chest pains. His lawyers, led by Paul Muite, asked the Senate to suspend the proceedings for five days, but the request was rejected.