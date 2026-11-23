Police have arrested two suspects in separate incidents involving violent attacks in Tigoni, Kiambu County, and the disruption of Mashujaa Day celebrations in Meru County.

In the first case, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters arrested Alex Mbugua Chege in connection with a series of robbery with violence and gang rape incidents reported at Tigoni Police Station.

In a statement released on Sunday, November 22, 2026, the DCI said investigations had established that the gang behind the attacks comprised criminals who escaped from Limuru Police Station on November 4, 2026.

The agency said detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and the Operations Action Team were pursuing the remaining suspects.

Meanwhile, detectives in Meru have arrested Latif Kinyua Mbaya over the assault of police officers during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Githongo Stadium in Imenti Central on October 20, 2026.

The incident involved a group of rowdy youths who allegedly attacked police officers with stones and clubs, leaving two officers seriously injured and damaging two government vehicles.

Following investigations, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that Mbaya be charged with grievous harm, among other offences. He was arrested in Meru Town and is being processed ahead of his arraignment.