The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned Kenyans against fraudulent overseas employment opportunities after highlighting how a job seeker allegedly lost his family's property and savings while pursuing a non-existent job abroad.

In an awareness message shared on Monday, the investigative agency narrated the experience of a man identified as Jabari, who was allegedly deceived by a recruitment agent promising him a well-paying job overseas.

According to the DCI, the man was convinced that securing employment abroad would transform his financial circumstances, prompting him to sell personal belongings and involve his family in financing the journey.

The agency said the recruitment agent demanded several payments, including registration, medical examinations, work permits, insurance, clearance fees and what were described as special facilitation charges.

Despite making repeated payments, the promised employment opportunity never materialised, with the agent eventually disappearing.

The DCI used the account to illustrate how recruitment fraudsters exploit the aspirations of Kenyans seeking better employment opportunities outside the country.

In its narration, the DCI said Jabari's excitement about travelling abroad prompted him to dispose of valuable household possessions, including his sofa, television set and motorbike.

His parents also reportedly sold ancestral land to raise money for the promised employment opportunity.

The agency said the man continued sending money to the recruitment agent, believing that each payment brought him closer to receiving his travel documents and boarding a flight.

However, the financial demands continued increasing, with every supposedly final payment followed by additional charges.

When his resources were exhausted, Jabari reportedly turned to villagers for financial assistance through a fundraising initiative dubbed 'Jabari na Kijiji'.

He allegedly promised to support struggling families with school fees and create employment opportunities once he secured a job abroad.

The DCI further explained that the fundraising attracted contributions from neighbours who believed they were helping him secure a better future.

However, the promised journey collapsed after the recruitment agent disappeared without providing the employment documents or flight ticket.

The agency maintained that the villagers subsequently reported the matter to investigators, who are following up on the suspected recruitment fraud.

The investigative agency cautioned Kenyans against surrendering their savings and valuable family property to individuals promising overseas employment.

It emphasised the importance of verifying recruitment agencies and employment offers through the relevant authorities before making financial commitments.

The DCI warned that fraudulent recruiters often exploit the desperation of job seekers by advertising attractive salaries and promising opportunities in foreign countries.

In a separate awareness message accompanying the narration, the agency cautioned that families risk losing their livelihoods when they sell land and other valuable property to finance fraudulent overseas employment arrangements.

The agency urged prospective migrant workers to establish the authenticity of recruitment agencies and job offers before paying any fees.

It further reminded Kenyans that legitimate employment opportunities should not come at the expense of their families' financial security.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to investigating recruitment fraud and encouraged members of the public to report suspected criminal activities through its toll-free hotline, 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The agency said reports could also be submitted anonymously through its #FichuaKwaDCI campaign.