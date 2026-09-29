Corridors of Justice
Four convicted over 2015 murder of former Kabete MP George Muchai
The judge found that the four accused acted together in the killings, which took place along Kenyatta Avenue on the night of February 6 and 7, 2015.
The judge found that the four accused acted together in the killings, which took place along Kenyatta Avenue on the night of February 6 and 7, 2015.
Those convicted are Erick Munyera, Raphael Kimani, Mustafa Kimani, Stephen Asitiva, Jane Wanjiru and Margaret Njeri’s.