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Radio Generation Kenya

murder

Suspect arrested after Form Four student found beheaded in Molo
Crime

Suspect arrested after Form Four student found beheaded in Molo

In a statement on Tuesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Walter Kipkoech was traced to a hideout in Lagwenda village, where detectives from Molo, alongside officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Rift Valley, arrested him after a sustained manhunt.

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Ex-KDF Major jailed for life over family murders
News

Ex-KDF Major jailed for life over family murders

In delivering the sentence, Justice Muya said the former military officer had demonstrated "no iota of remorse" throughout the trial. He also described the murders as "barbaric," noting the growing cases of femicide and infanticide in the country and saying such offences demanded severe punishment.

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Detectives arrest two over murder of Nakuru PCEA cleric
News

Detectives arrest two over murder of Nakuru PCEA cleric

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested two suspects linked to the murder of a PCEA cleric in Nakuru County. The brutal attack occurred at PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County on the night of May 3, 2026. During the incident, Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari was killed, while the church watchman, Benard Nyamwaka, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. The attackers reportedly broke into the church office and the reverend’s residence, making away with cash, mobile phones and other valuables. In a statement issued on May 9, 2026, the DCI said the arrests followed extensive forensic and intelligence-led investigations conducted by officers from the Homicide Department, the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CR&IB), and the Operations Support Unit (OSU), working alongside detectives from Nakuru North. “The suspects were found in possession of valuables confirmed to be among the items stolen from the late Reverend. They are currently in custody, undergoing interrogation,” the DCI said. The agency added that detectives are conducting advanced forensic analysis and reviewing critical evidence believed to be linked to a wider criminal network behind the attack. The DCI condemned the killing, describing it as a senseless and violent act, and assured the public that all those involved would be brought to justice. The agency also conveyed condolences to the family, friends and congregants of the late Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari, while wishing Benard Nyamwaka a quick recovery. The DCI further thanked members of the public and the PCEA fraternity for remaining calm and cooperating with investigators. Anyone with information related to the case has been urged to report to the nearest police station or anonymously through the #FichuaKwaDCI platform via the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

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Police probe separate Siaya, Bungoma murders as 3 in custody
News

Police probe separate Siaya, Bungoma murders as 3 in custody

In Siaya County, two men were arrested after members of the public intercepted them while allegedly attempting to dispose of a body along the Busia–Kisumu Highway near the Savanah area in Ugunja Sub-County. The suspects were assaulted by a mob before police intervened and rescued them.

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Murders that sparked national outrage in 2025
News

Murders that sparked national outrage in 2025

Some victims were killed in busy roads during the day, while others died under unclear circumstances while in custody. Each case drew strong public reaction, with protests, official statements, and growing demands for justice. Together, the incidents became defining moments of the year.

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Two arrested over brutal Mombasa murder
News

Two arrested over brutal Mombasa murder

In a statement issued on December 21, 2025, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects, Julius Otieno Mageta, alias Junior, and his accomplice Mohammed Omar Hamisi, alias Babu, were flushed out of their hideout and arrested following a tip-off from members of the public.

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Maxine says boyfriend’s actions led to fatal injury, not her
News

Maxine says boyfriend’s actions led to fatal injury, not her

During cross-examination of investigating officer Diana Angote, Murgor highlighted that Khan’s injury combined with untreated hospital infections contributed to his death. Angote confirmed that when she visited Khan at Avenue Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, he had a single bandaged leg wound.

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British ex-soldier arrested in London over Agnes Wanjiru murder
News

British ex-soldier arrested in London over Agnes Wanjiru murder

Robert James Purkiss, aged 38, was taken into custody on Thursday by specialist officers from Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA), following a formal extradition request from Kenya issued in September. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday to begin the legal process for his potential transfer to Kenya.

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