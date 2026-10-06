In a statement on Tuesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Walter Kipkoech was traced to a hideout in Lagwenda village, where detectives from Molo, alongside officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Rift Valley, arrested him after a sustained manhunt.
In a statement on Monday, the DCI said suspect Solomon Kathurima Kairemia was arrested on September 21 following weeks of forensic analysis and intelligence-led investigations by detectives from the CCIO’s Office and DCI Imenti North.
The suspects — politician Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her daughter Angela Mulwa, her son Chris Mulwa and Police Constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi — appeared before Justice Kanyi Kimondo at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday.
In a statement issued on Thursday following the High Court's judgement, Ingonga said the convictions marked an important step in ensuring perpetrators of grave offences are held accountable under the law.
In delivering the sentence, Justice Muya said the former military officer had demonstrated "no iota of remorse" throughout the trial. He also described the murders as "barbaric," noting the growing cases of femicide and infanticide in the country and saying such offences demanded severe punishment.
According to the DCI, officers searched the suspect immediately after his arrest and recovered four mobile phones, including Joy Kanini Gathu's handset, which has since been secured as a key exhibit in the investigation.
The court heard that the accused “deliberately armed himself with a knife obtained from a nearby mutura vendor, pursued the deceased, who was unarmed and fleeing, and stabbed him once on the upper left side of the back,” leading to fatal injuries
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested two suspects linked to the murder of a PCEA cleric in Nakuru County. The brutal attack occurred at PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County on the night of May 3, 2026. During the incident, Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari was killed, while the church watchman, Benard Nyamwaka, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. The attackers reportedly broke into the church office and the reverend’s residence, making away with cash, mobile phones and other valuables. In a statement issued on May 9, 2026, the DCI said the arrests followed extensive forensic and intelligence-led investigations conducted by officers from the Homicide Department, the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CR&IB), and the Operations Support Unit (OSU), working alongside detectives from Nakuru North. “The suspects were found in possession of valuables confirmed to be among the items stolen from the late Reverend. They are currently in custody, undergoing interrogation,” the DCI said. The agency added that detectives are conducting advanced forensic analysis and reviewing critical evidence believed to be linked to a wider criminal network behind the attack. The DCI condemned the killing, describing it as a senseless and violent act, and assured the public that all those involved would be brought to justice. The agency also conveyed condolences to the family, friends and congregants of the late Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari, while wishing Benard Nyamwaka a quick recovery. The DCI further thanked members of the public and the PCEA fraternity for remaining calm and cooperating with investigators. Anyone with information related to the case has been urged to report to the nearest police station or anonymously through the #FichuaKwaDCI platform via the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.
In Siaya County, two men were arrested after members of the public intercepted them while allegedly attempting to dispose of a body along the Busia–Kisumu Highway near the Savanah area in Ugunja Sub-County. The suspects were assaulted by a mob before police intervened and rescued them.
The High Court in Mombasa ruled that the officer, formerly the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Likoni, unlawfully shot a 20-year-old man in 2018 at Mwenza Village during what was described in court as an attempted arrest over alleged goat theft.
In a statement released on Saturday, January 17, 2026, by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Daniel Tanapua was apprehended in Tuum Location, Samburu North Sub-County, for killing his 16-year-old nephew, Alpha Lemoosa.
Some victims were killed in busy roads during the day, while others died under unclear circumstances while in custody. Each case drew strong public reaction, with protests, official statements, and growing demands for justice. Together, the incidents became defining moments of the year.
In a statement issued on December 21, 2025, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects, Julius Otieno Mageta, alias Junior, and his accomplice Mohammed Omar Hamisi, alias Babu, were flushed out of their hideout and arrested following a tip-off from members of the public.
The charges were filed just two days after Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home with multiple stab wounds. The indictment also includes a specific allegation that a knife was used in the attack.
Tyler Robinson, 22, is facing several charges, including aggravated murder, and could receive the death penalty if found guilty. He is yet to enter a plea. His lawyers and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office had asked the court to block cameras, saying wide news coverage could affect his right to a fair trial.
During cross-examination of investigating officer Diana Angote, Murgor highlighted that Khan’s injury combined with untreated hospital infections contributed to his death. Angote confirmed that when she visited Khan at Avenue Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, he had a single bandaged leg wound.
Robert James Purkiss, aged 38, was taken into custody on Thursday by specialist officers from Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA), following a formal extradition request from Kenya issued in September. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday to begin the legal process for his potential transfer to Kenya.
Sister Caroline Kanjiru was previously in police custody following the killing of Sister Anselimina Karimi, who managed Meru Children’s Home in Nkabune, near Meru town. Karimi, 65, was found dead on October 12 inside her home, lying on her back with severe head injuries.
The ruling paves the way for the case to move to the defence hearing scheduled for December 16. Mogaka is accused of stabbing Ngaira on the neck with a broken beer bottle during a gathering at the Annex area in Eldoret in February 2019.
Clinical officer Olang testified about treating a male patient around 11pm on the night of the murder. He identified the patient in court as Matara and said he had two stab wounds; one on the right thigh and another on the right hand, and appeared intoxicated.
The three individuals, first questioned on Thursday, are being held at separate police stations across Nairobi. KANU Secretary General George Wainaina, who reportedly shared lunch with Mbobu on the day of the shooting, is among them.